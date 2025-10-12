No. 1 Hoos Falls In 2-1 Battle At No. 3 Stanford

PALO ALTO, Calif. – The No. 1 Virginia women’s soccer team (10-1-2, 4-1-1 ACC) battled, but came up a goal short of a result on the road at No. 3 Stanford (11-0-1, 5-0-1 ACC) as the Cavaliers fell 2-1 to the Cardinal at Cagan Stadium on Sunday (Oct.12).

GOALS

27’ – STAN: Jasmine Aikey (unassisted)

37’ – STAN: Charlotte Kohler (Lizzie Boamah)

72’ – UVA: Jill Flammia (unassisted)

HOW IT HAPPENED

Stanford got on the board in the 27th minute with a bicycle kick goal from Jasmine Aikey following a corner. The service came in and was headed back toward the top right corner of the box where Aikey kicked it back toward the upper corner of the far post for the score.

The second Cardinal goal came 10 minutes later as Lizzie Boamah served one to the back post from the left side of the box. Charlotte Kohler went up at the corner of the six and headed it back across goal for the score.

Virginia got on the board in the 72nd minute off the foot of Jill Flammia. A service to the back post was headed out as Stanford attempted to clear the ball. It dropped to Flammia at the top of the penalty arc and she stepped into the shot and fired it across to the upper left corner for the score.

Jill Flammia sees her opening as the Stanford clearance drops to her at the top of the box and she rips it into the upper left corner!#GoHoos | #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/5ennFaJrtD — Virginia Women's Soccer (@UVAWomenSoccer) October 12, 2025

NOTES ON THE GAME

The loss to the Cardinal snapped Virginia’s unbeaten streak at 16 games dating back to last season.

Jill Flammia’s goal was her second of the season and ninth of her career.

It was Virginia’s fourth contest against a top-16 team this season. The Hoos are 2-1-1 in those matchups.

The home team has won every contest played at a campus site in the series between Virginia and Stanford.

FROM HEAD COACH STEVE SWANSON

“It’s hard to go down two goals and come back against a team like Stanford, but we certainly made it a game in the second half. I thought we competed hard today. We just had a few uncharacteristic breakdowns on the defensive side that cost us. A lot of takeaways from this trip which we can use moving forward. I’m confident our team will respond in the right way.”

UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia continues ACC play on the road next weekend with a Saturday night (Oct. 18) matchup at Louisville. Kick is set for 5 p.m.