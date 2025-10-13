Martin Hired as Director of Player Personnel for Virginia Football

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Fralin Family Head Football Coach Tony Elliott has announced the hiring of Cory Martin as Virginia’s Director of Player Personnel. Martin will fill the vacancy left by Justin Speros, who was promoted to Chief of Staff and Assistant General Manager in July.

Martin comes to Virginia after serving in the same role at Wake Forest under former head coach Dave Clawson. In his role at Virginia, Martin will manage the evaluation process for high school student-athletes and prospective players in the transfer portal while working with the staff’s senior and regional scouts.

”It’s great to get Cory on board,” said Elliott. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for Coach Clawson and the way that Wake Forest did things. It’s comforting to know that we were able to bring Cory here who not only aligns with our program’s values but has experience identifying the type of scholar-athletes that we’re looking for at UVA. I’m confident he can contribute to our organization immediately and build on the momentum we’ve created in player acquisition.”

Martin spent his first season as Demon Deacons’ Recruiting/Personnel Assistant in 2022 before being elevated to the Director of Player Personnel/Offense in 2023 and eventually the program’s Executive Director of Scouting in 2025. Prior to his stop in Winston-Salem, he spent seven seasons (2015-21) at New Mexico State, where he coached the Aggie wide receivers and served as the program’s recruiting coordinator. Martin oversaw the development of some of New Mexico State’s most accomplished pass catchers, including OJ Clark, who ranked third on the program’s all-time receptions list, and fourth-round NFL draft pick Jaleel Scott, during his coaching tenure in Las Cruces.

“My family and I are truly grateful for this opportunity to join the Virginia Football program,” said Martin. “I can’t thank Coach Elliott, Justin Speros and Tyler Jones enough to be able to join such a great football program, university and the Charlottesville community.”

Martin initially began his coaching career as a volunteer assistant coach at New Mexico State in 2011 before landing a graduate assistant position at Boston College in 2012. He went back west and spent two seasons as a wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator at FCS powerhouse San Diego. Five wideouts earned All-Pioneer League honors in two seasons under his tutelage.

“Cory’s coaching experience as well as his familiarity with the league and the type of student-athletes we’re trying to attract to our organization makes him a great fit for us,” said Chief Strategy Officer, General Manager Tyler Jones. “We’ve made great strides in the identification and acquisition department in recent years under Justin (Speros) and the addition of Cory will only bolster those efforts.”

Martin is a 2011 graduate of Kent State, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in sport administration. He is married to the former Carissa Grebner.