Mark Broekman Named Assistant Squash Coach

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia head coach Mark Allen announced today (Oct. 14) the addition of Mark Broekman as an assistant coach for the men’s and women’s squash teams.

“I’m excited to welcome Mark,” Allen said. “He is a great addition to our program and will help make us better. He comes to us with both high-level playing and coaching experience and is already familiar with many of our players. Rodrigo and I have also worked with him in our summer camps for the past two years. I think this familiarity will help him hit the ground running – something that will be necessary given our first match is now less than three weeks away.”

Broekman has overseen the highly successful squash program at Wakefield School in Northern Virginia for the past four years. He holds a Level 2-certified England Squash Coaching Qualification and has 15 years of coaching experience with all ages and abilities, from beginners to top-50-ranked players on the men’s and women’s PSA rankings.

Broekman balanced his coaching career while also continuing to play professional squash on the PSA World Tour. He reached a career-high world ranking of No. 130 in March 2023.

He is an Honors graduate with a degree accredited by the British Psychological Society in sport and exercise psychology from Edge Hill University in the United Kingdom.