No. 9 Virginia, No. 19 UNCG Play to 1-1 Draw

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Sebastian Pop’s goal in the 10th minute gave Virginia an early lead, but a second-half Spartan goal forced a draw on Thursday night at Klöckner Stadium. The No. 9 Cavaliers (7-1-4) battled No. 19 UNCG (8-2-3) to a 1-1 stalemate and remain unbeaten in their last nine outings.

Goals (Assist)

11’ Virginia – Pop (Dos Santos, Pelà)

57’ UNCG – Sessoms (Lachekar)

How it Happened:

The Cavaliers were relentless in applying pressure early on. Virginia took the first four shots of the game and earned four successive corner kicks within the first 10 minutes.

Virginia broke through on their fourth corner which was played short to Umberto Pelà on the right wing. Pelà played the ball back to Marco Dos Santos who picked out Sebastian Pop just outside the six-yard box for a one-touch finish to put Virginia ahead 1-0.

HOOS LEAD 😤 Marco Dos Santos picks out Sebastian Pop in the area to put us in front! pic.twitter.com/NuQrYlLUAj — Virginia Men's Soccer (@UVAMenSoccer) October 14, 2025

In the 53 rd minute, the Cavaliers created another standout chance to double its lead. Triton Beauvois chased down a long diagonal ball down the left wing. After a quick one-two with Luke Burns, Beauvois’ attempt was dealt with by the UNCG goalkeeper and the lead remained at 1-0.

minute, the Cavaliers created another standout chance to double its lead. Triton Beauvois chased down a long diagonal ball down the left wing. After a quick one-two with Luke Burns, Beauvois’ attempt was dealt with by the UNCG goalkeeper and the lead remained at 1-0. In the 57 th minute, UNCG was awarded a free kick 15 yards outside the penalty area. After a ball was played over the top and pinballed around in the area, Colton Sessoms put a foot on it and found the back of the net to level the score.

minute, UNCG was awarded a free kick 15 yards outside the penalty area. After a ball was played over the top and pinballed around in the area, Colton Sessoms put a foot on it and found the back of the net to level the score. With just over eight minutes remaining in the match, UNCG’s Teva Lossec was shown a red card for serious foul play putting the Spartans down to 10 men for the remainder of the match.

Shortly after the red card, Virginia’s Jesus De Vicente put a one-time effort on frame which was cleared off the goal line buy a Spartan defender.

With the Result:

Virginia extends its unbeaten streak to 9 consecutive games

UVA is 3-0-2 against ranked opposition this season

The Cavaliers remain unbeaten at home in 2025 with a mark of 5-0-3

Virginia is 14-3-5 in the month of October since the start of the 2022 season

UVA is 4-2-2 all-time against UNCG

Additional Notes:

Marco Dos Santos recorded his eighth assist of the season to lead the ACC and rank second in NCAA Division I

Sebastian Pop notched his second goal of the season

Umberto Pelà recorded his third assist of the season

Virginia outshot UNCG 15-14 on the night

The Cavaliers controlled 56-percent of possession

UVA placed seven shots on target compared to UNCG’s three

Casper Mols made a pair of saves

The Cavaliers took seven corner kicks compared to UNCG’s four

From Head Coach George Gelnovatch:

“UNC Greensboro is a very good team. We knew that coming in. We have a lot of respect for them. We got off to a great start and scored a great goal. Made some adjustment at halftime that I think were excellent and took control of the game in the second half. When it comes to these types of goals that we’re giving up to tie games, we’ve got to make plays. This is a game against a very good team, an ACC quality team, that you win 1-0 on a day where you can’t get that second goal. And I’ll say the same thing in the Notre Dame game; it’s a game you win 1-0 inside of five minutes. We’ll make it better. We’ll make those plays.”

Up Next:

The Cavaliers will be back in action on Sunday (Oct. 19) when they host Denver at Klöckner Stadium. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. on ACCNX.