Virginia Set For Smithfield Commonwealth Clash at Virginia Tech

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – To close out the opening road swing of ACC play, the Virginia volleyball team (8-8, 1-5 ACC) will travel to Virginia Tech (9-8, 1-5 ACC) for a primetime showdown on ACC Network.

Match Information

Matchup: Virginia at Virginia Tech

Date/Time: Wednesday, Oct. 15 • 7 p.m.

Location: Cassell Coliseum (Blacksburg, Va.)

Watch: ACC Network

Live Stats: Statbroadcast



SEASON OVERVIEW

Head coach Shannon Wells is in her fifth season at the helm.

The Cavaliers are set to host 14 matches on Grounds this season, including five matches at John Paul Jones Arena.

This year marks the 47th season of Virginia Volleyball, which held its inaugural season in 1979.

SERIES HISTORY

The Cavaliers of Virginia and Hokies of Virginia Tech are meeting for the 84th time on Wednesday.

UVA leads the all-time series 43-40 and has won the last five matches dating back to 2022. The five-match win streak is the longest since Virginia took seven consecutive matches from Tech from 1995-01.

Virginia has won the last three meetings in Blacksburg. The last time Virginia won four straight matches in Blacksburg was when the team won five consecutive matches from 1988 to 1991.