No. 18 Virginia Hosts Washington State for Homecomings Game

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Aiming for its first five-game win streak since 2007, No. 18 Virginia (5-1) hosts Washington State (3-3) Saturday night (Oct. 18) for the Cavaliers’ non-conference finale and 100th Homecomings game. Kickoff from Scott Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m. on The CW and the Virginia Sports Radio Network.
Date: Saturday, Oct. 18
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Television: The CW (Thom Brennaman, Will Blackmon, Wes Bryant)
Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network, Virginia Sports Mobile App, TuneIn App, SiriusXM Channel 137 or 194
Theme: Homecomings/Breast Cancer Awareness
Press Conference: Fralin Family Head Coach Tony Elliott (Oct. 14)
INSIDE SATURDAY’S MATCHUP
- Saturday will be the first-ever meeting between Virginia and Washington State. The two schools have met head-to-head in men’s basketball (1983, 1998), volleyball (1992, 2016) and women’s soccer (2011, 2019), but never in football.
- Virginia will play its 100th Homecomings game on Saturday. Except for 1942, 1944 and 2020, the Cavaliers have played a Homecomings game every year since 1923. Virginia is 51-46-2 all-time in Homecomings games and has won five of its last six.
- UVA is 5-1 overall, its best start since 2017, and 3-0 in ACC play to start the season for the first time since 2007.
- The Cavaliers are 4-0 at Scott Stadium this season, their most home wins since 2021. The last time UVA won five games at home in a single season was 2020.
- Virginia is one of 33 FBS teams with five or more wins in 2025. In its last two games, UVA defeated then-unbeaten and No. 8 Florida State and Louisville. Virginia, Georgia Tech and Miami are the only teams in the ACC with five wins.
- Washington State will serve as the non-conference finale for Virginia. The Cavaliers are 2-1 in non-conference games this season and haven’t won three non-ACC games in the same year since 2019.
- Virginia is riding a four-game win streak, the second longest in the ACC (Georgia Tech – 6; Miami – 5), and its longest since 2021. The Cavaliers have not won five consecutive games since 2007.
- Saturday is Virginia’s fourth home night game of the season, tied for the most ever at Scott Stadium (1984, 2019, 2021, 2025). UVA is 3-0 under the lights in 2025.
- Averaging 489.2 yards per game, Virginia enters Saturday’s contest ranked 11th in the country and second in the ACC in total offense. UVA has compiled 500 or more yards of offense three times this year, including a school-record 700 yards against William & Mary (Sept. 13).
- Virginia is 4-0 this season when registering a takeaway. So far this season, UVA has an interception return for a touchdown, fumble return for a touchdown and has scored a touchdown on special teams. It’s the seventh time in the last 50 years that they have done all three in the same season.
TOP STORYLINES
- A win would make Virginia bowl-eligible for the first time since 2021, when UVA was invited to play in the Fenway Bowl against SMU. The game was ultimately canceled due to COVID-19 precautions. The last bowl game UVA participated in was the 2019 Orange Bowl against Florida.
- Under head coach Tony Elliott, the Cavaliers are 4-0 coming off the bye week, with their most recent win coming last season over then-No. 23 Pitt on the road last season. UVA’s second bye week of the 2025 season will come prior to the regular-season finale against Virginia Tech (Nov 29).
- The Cavaliers have posted 30 or more points in each of their first six games of the season, which included a 30-27 overtime road win at Louisville (Oct. 4). It is only the second time (1947 & 2025) in the history of the 136 years of Virginia football that UVA has scored 30 or more in its first six games.
- Virginia is ranked No. 18 in the latest AP Poll, up one spot despite being dormant last week. It’s the highest ranking by a UVA team since the 2019 season. The Cavaliers haven’t won a game while ranked 18th or higher since Nov. 20, 2007, at Georgia Tech (30-10) as the nation’s No. 16 team.
- At 5-1, Virginia is off to its best start since winning five of its first six games in 2017. Virginia is looking to win six of its first seven games for the first time since 2007. The Cavaliers went on to play in the Gator Bowl and finished 9-4 that season.
NUMBERS TO KNOW