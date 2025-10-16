Offensive Line's Whole Greater Than Sum of Its Parts

From the end of the 2024 season to the start of training camp in late July, UVA added seven offensive linemen from the transfer portal. For various reasons, few have been able to contribute this season. Projected starters Monroe Mills and Makilan Thomas suffered serious injuries during spring practice and training camp, respectively, and neither will play this fall.

Wilson, who came to Virginia from UAB, earned a starting job in the spring, but the others, aside from Wigenton, have played little. Wigenton, a transfer from Illinois, took over at right guard when Metcalf moved to center.

With so many injuries to the newcomers, Heffernan has leaned on his returning linemen, especially Josey, Metcalf, Witmer, York, Ethan Sipe and McKale Boley, a three-year starter at left tackle.

“Everybody’s going to have a role here,” Heffernan said, “and you never know when you’re going to be up. And guys have worked to improve themselves and not gotten frustrated with reps or asked, ‘How much am I going to play?’

“They know that you never know when you’re going to get called upon, and I think guys have done a nice job of preparing themselves and being ready when their opportunity has come. The whole year has been a next-man-up kind of mentality, and the expectation is for the position, not for the guy who’s going into that position. We want our right guard to play really well regardless of who the right guard is. And so guys have not gotten sad about maybe the role they had in the opening game and have continued to work and improve. And, shoot, we’ve needed just about everybody.”

Witmer, a graduate student who started five games last season, exemplifies the group’s mindset. He was on the third-team line when training camp opened.

“Major credit to Jack for not getting sad about that, or being in his feelings about that, and just showing up and working,” Heffernan said.

A converted tight end, Witmer was still third on the depth chart at right tackle for the season opener against Coastal Carolina. An opportunity arose for No. 68, however, and “Jack kind of solidified us and stabilized us,” Heffernan said.

Witmer moved into the starting lineup for UVA’s second game and hasn’t relinquished the job.

“I’m super proud of big Jack,” Elliott said.

“He’s playing confident football,” Heffernan said. “He’s always been smart, he’s always been steady, and I think he’s playing his best football. It’s just, I think, a testament to his attitude, his mentality, his growth. He had every reason when we brought in all these other guys to say, ‘Well, shoot, I’m not gonna play.’ ”

Instead, Witmer continued to work in practice, and when his number “was called again, he’s been available,” Elliott said. “He’s helped us do some really good things on offense. So I’m super proud of him and very, very grateful to have him, and I’m excited to see him continue to get better and improve and develop these last six games.”

Witmer said he took the approach that “the best five [linemen] are going to be out there to play for us, and if you’re not one of those best five, then you’re going to do your best job to make sure those best five are ready out there to play. And there’s a reason that you’re not one of those five. So I’m super happy with the guys we brought in. Also, I think it made it really easy with the personalities that Heff brought in, just the type of guys they are. No one’s a jerk or anything like that. No one was super entitled. Everyone was like, ‘Hey, the best five are gonna play,’ and that’s the kind of mindset the whole group’s taking.”

Heffernan, who’s in his third season at UVA, admits he wasn’t sure what to expect this year.

“I’ve been doing this a long time,” he said, “but this is the first time I’ve ever been a part of bringing seven guys in a room with established starters and an established culture, and there’s a ton of anxiety over what’s that going to look like. Are these guys going to want to do things our way, or is everybody going to be an independent contractor?”

Heffernan need not have worried. When UVA’s returning linemen saw that the newcomers “are good guys and they’re good players and they can help us this year,” he said, “they really welcomed them in, and it’s been awesome.”

Virginia, which hosts Washington State (3-3) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Scott Stadium, is coming off the first of its two bye weekends. Heffernan is hopeful that at least a couple of the linemen who weren’t available at the end of the Louisville game will play against Wazzu.

Witmer, too, is eager for reinforcements to arrive.

“One hundred percent,” he said. “That’s depth that we can have on the field, and they can take [the load] off guys and make our offensive line a lot better.”

