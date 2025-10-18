No. 3 Virginia Plays Louisville To 1-1 Draw

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Maggie Cagle hit her seventh goal of the season and each team found the net in the second half as No. 3 Virginia (10-1-3, 4-1-2 ACC) played to a 1-1 draw at Louisville (11-3-2, 4-2-2 ACC) on Saturday night (Oct. 18).

GOALS

37’ – UVA: Maggie Cagle (Liv Rademaker)

86’ – LOUISVILLE: Amelia Swinarski (Brooklyn Lee)

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Cavaliers got on the board with a quick strike to start the second half from Maggie Cagle. Approaching the box, Cagle played the ball ahead to Liv Rademaker who tapped it back to Cagle at the top of the box. The forward stepped to her left and fired a shot that clipped a Louisville defender and in by the near post for the 1-0 lead.

Maggie Cagle nets her seventh of the season to get the Hoos on the board at Louisville! 📺 ACCNX#GoHoos | #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/RiYGSAndsH — Virginia Women's Soccer (@UVAWomenSoccer) October 18, 2025

With the game in its waning minutes, Louisville found the equalizer in the 86th minute. A cross served to Amelia Swinarski to the left of the penalty mark and collected by the Cardinals forward. She settled the ball at her feet and turned around the defenders marking her to place the shot back across face of goal and in past the right post to tie the game 1-1.

NOTES ON THE GAME

Maggie Cagle’s goal was her seventh of the season and the 26th goal of her career.

Liv Rademaker’s assist on the Cagle goal was her second assist of the season.

The goal was the first scored on Louisville at their stadium since August 24 and only the third this season.

With the result on Saturday night, Virginia is now 11-0-2 all-time against Louisville.

FROM HEAD COACH STEVE SWANSON

“Credit Louisville for pushing hard in the second half. I thought we lost the physical battle today and part of that is moving the ball fast enough to solve their pressure. We just did not do well enough to sustain attacks and generate scoring opportunities. I’m confident in our team, though, and know we are capable of raising our level.”

UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia returns home to close out the regular season with three straight games. It kicks off with a Thursday (Oct. 23) matchup against No. 7 Florida State at 6 p.m. The Hoos then host Pitt for Senior Day on Sunday (Oct. 26) and close at home with Boston College (Oct. 30).