Bowl-Eligible Hoos Pursuing Bigger Goals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The football team picked to finish 14th in the Atlantic Coast Conference this season is making those prognosticators look foolish. At 6-1 overall (and 3-0 in the ACC), the Virginia Cavaliers are not only bowl-eligible for the first time since 2021, they’re off to their best start since 2007.

Success, however, brings new challenges. If opponents underestimated UVA early in the season, that’s no longer the case, head coach Tony Elliott reminded his players late Saturday night in the home locker room at Scott Stadium. The Wahoos have won five straight since losing Sept. 6 in a non-conference game at NC State.

“You’re now the hunted,” Elliott said. “You’re going to get everybody’s best shot.”

Washington State came to Charlottesville a week after nearly upsetting then-No. 4 Ole Miss. Intent on knocking off 18th-ranked Virginia, the Cougars nearly succeeded.

Wazzu led by 10 at halftime and by that same margin after three quarters. But the Hoos dominated the final 15 minutes, and that surge helped them pull out a 22-20 victory in front of a Homecomings crowd of 56,048.

“Your backs were against the wall, but you found a way,” Elliott told his team, which trailed at the half for the first time this season. “Hopefully we can learn in victory. We were close to having to learn a very hard lesson that was unnecessary.”

Coming off overtime wins over Florida State and Louisville, Virginia looked uncharacteristically flat for the first two quarters Saturday night.

“I felt like the team in the other locker room wanted it more than we did,” Elliott said. “And I think we flipped it in the second half, and our team wanted it a little bit more and found a way to make more plays down the stretch. And then I felt like we took pride in what we talk about a lot, and that’s the fourth quarter. Get the game to the fourth quarter and then find a way to win it.”

Virginia has outscored its opponents 55-25 in the second halves and overtimes of games this season. Against Wazzu (3-4), the Cavaliers’ defense kept them connected until their offense awakened.

The Cougars, who led 17-7 at intermission, gained only 74 yards in the second half. UVA cornerback Ja’son Prevard’s fourth-quarter interception set up the Will Bettridge field goal that made it 20-20, and there was more drama yet to come.

On the kickoff that followed Bettridge’s second field goal of the game, Wazzu’s Kirby Vorhees called for a fair catch, but his teammate Leyton Smithson fielded the ball and started to return it. That’s against the rules, and the Cougars had to start their possession at the 2-yard line.

The Cavaliers’ defense, sensing Wazzu was rattled, ratcheted up the pressure. On third-and-11 from the 1, Washington State tried to run the ball, and UVA linebacker Kam Robinson’s hit on Vorhees in the end zone resulted in a safety with 2:41 remaining.

His reaction to the play? “I’m thinking the game is over now,” Robinson said, smiling.

The safety, on which defensive tackle Hunter Osborne also was credited with a tackle, gave the Hoos their first (and only) lead of the game. Washington State had to kick the ball back to Virginia, which took over at its 30-yard line with 2:35 to play. On third-and-3 from the 37, tailback J’Mari Taylor ran for a first down that allowed the Cavaliers to run out the clock and celebrate a hard-earned win.

“There’s a lot of things we can learn from it,” said Elliott, who’s in his fourth season at UVA. “But at the end of the day, the football team made a decision at the half to come out and find a way to win the football game, and they did.”