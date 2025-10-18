Fourth-Quarter Defensive Heroics Lift No. 18 Virginia Over Washington State

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Another game, another dramatic victory for the Virginia Cavaliers. This one came in front of the largest crowd of the season at Scott Stadium and made No. 18 UVA bowl-eligible for the first time since 2021.

At 6-1, the Cavaliers are off to their best start since 2007.

Coming off overtime wins over Florida State and Louisville, Virginia looked uncharacteristically flat during the first half Saturday night, and Washington State put itself in position to pull off a stunning upset in the first-ever football game between these schools. But the Cavaliers dominated the fourth quarter, scored on a late safety and walked away with a 22-20 victory on Homecomings weekend in front of an announced crowd of 56,048.

SAFETY, HOOS BACK ON 🔝 📺 The CW pic.twitter.com/eMLN7dCntI — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) October 19, 2025

“There’s a lot of things we can learn from it,” said Tony Elliott, UVA’s fourth-year head coach. “But at the end of the day, the football team made a decision at the half to come out and find a way to win the football game, and they did.”

The Wahoos trailed 17-7 at the half, and the score was 20-10 heading into the fourth quarter. But their defense shut down Wazzu the rest of the way, and their offense delivered when it had to.

First came a 97-yard touchdown drive on which quarterback Chandler Morris, wide receiver Jahmal Edrine, tight end Sage Ennis and tailback Harrison Waylee contributed pivotal plays. That made it a three-point game with 9:45 remaining, and UVA cornerback Ja’son Prevard ended the Cougars’ next drive with an interception.

INTERCEPTION @PrevardJa, his third of the year 😤 📺 The CW pic.twitter.com/IfymOsKwPJ — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) October 19, 2025

With 2:55 to play, Will Bettridge’s second field goal, a 34-yarder, made it 20-20. His first, from 47 yards, had tied his career long and made it 17-10 with 8:38 left in the third quarter.

After Bettridge tied the game, a blunder by the Cougars (3-4) on the ensuing kickoff forced them to start their next possession at their 2-yard line, and Virginia’s defense, with an assist from the fans at the south end of the stadium, did the rest.

On third-and-11 from the 1, Washington State tried to run the ball, and linebacker Kam Robinson’s hit on tailback Kirby Vorhees in the end zone resulted in a safety with 2:41 remaining.

After fielding the ensuing kickoff, the Cavaliers took over at their 30-yard line with 2:35 to play. On third-and-3 from the 37, tailback J’Mari Taylor ran for a first down that allowed UVA to run out the clock.

Washington State’s offense finished with 326 yards but gained only 74 in the second half. Prevard and fellow cornerback Donavon Platt each had an interception for Virginia, and safety Devin Neal recorded a team-high 10 tackles.

UVA, which had only 109 yards of offense in the first half, finished with 301. On a night when Morris played through a shoulder injury, he completed 15 of 25 passes for 179 yards and wasn’t intercepted. Edrine finished with 102 yards on five receptions.

Another wideout, Cam Ross, scored Virginia’s first touchdown on a 19-yard run, but he took a blow to the head in the final minute of the first half and didn’t play thereafter. Elliott said Ross was held out as a precaution.

🎃🍬 Trick or treat? @camross07 takes it to the house on a 19-yard end-around, his first career rushing TD! 📺 The CW pic.twitter.com/fXprYl0tw1 — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) October 18, 2025

UP NEXT: In a noon game to air on ACC Network, Virginia takes on North Carolina (2-4, 0-2) at Kenan Stadium next Saturday in Chapel Hill, N.C.

The Tar Heels hold a 65-59-4 lead in the series known as “the South’s oldest rivalry.” UVA and UNC met for the first time in football in 1892.

Carolina, which is in its first season under former NFL head coach Bill Belichick, lost 21-18 at Cal in a game that started at 10:30 p.m. Eastern.

Virginia (6-1, 3-0) is one of three teams unbeaten in ACC play, along with Georgia Tech (7-0, 4-0) and SMU (5-2, 3-0).