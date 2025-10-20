Robinson Earns Second ACC Weekly Honor

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia’s Kam Robinson (Tappahannock, Va.) has been named ACC Linebacker of the Week, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday (Oct. 20). It’s the second time in as many games that Robinson has earned the league’s weekly honor, having been previously recognized for his performance in UVA’s 30-27 overtime win at Louisville (Oct. 4).

Including Robinson, 13 Cavaliers have garnered ACC weekly distinctions this season. He’s also only the fourth linebacker in program history to earn the award twice in the same season, joining Noah Taylor (2019), Micah Kiser (2017) and Steve Greer (2012).

Robinson’s late-game heroics helped seal the Cavaliers’ 22-20 win over Washington State at Scott Stadium last Saturday night (Oct. 18). With under three minutes to play and the game tied [20-20], Robinson blitzed off the edge and stuffed WSU’s running back in the end zone, resulting in a safety that ultimately gave UVA its first and only lead of the game. Robinson’s impressive play also helped seal the Wahoos’ fifth straight victory – the program’s first five-game win streak since 2007. He finished the contest with eight tackles and one pass breakup.

Robinson leads the Cavaliers in tackles per game (8.75) and is one of four Cavaliers with an interception so far this season.