Defense Rounding Into Form for Cavaliers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The University of Virginia football team’s two-deep on defense includes five transfers who were not on Grounds for spring practice: Daniel Rickert, Donavon Platt, Christian Charles, Jordan Robinson and Emmanuel Karnley.

It wasn’t surprising, then, that UVA’s defense lagged behind its offense early in the season, head coach Tony Elliott said Tuesday at the Hardie Center.

Platt, Charles, Robinson and Karnley all play in the secondary, and they needed time to get used not only to each other, but to the defensive backs already in the program, a group that included Ja’son Prevard, Devin Neal, Ethan Minter and Antonio Clary.

Moreover, Elliott said, the defense “had some injuries during fall camp where guys missed some time. And now we’re starting to get guys back, and they’re gaining some experience. They’re a little bit more comfortable with just everything. And so I felt like it was going to take a little bit of time, but I also felt like it could come together.”

He’s seen that happen. Platt and linebacker Kam Robinson each scored a touchdown Oct. 4 in visiting Virginia’s overtime win over Louisville. In UVA’s most recent game, a 22-20 victory over Washington State at Scott Stadium, Platt and Prevard each had an interception, and Robinson recorded the safety that gave the Wahoos their first lead.

Robinson, a junior, missed Virginia’s first three games this season while recovering from a broken collarbone, but he’s second on the team in tackles, with 35.

“He’s a guy that can do it all,” Elliott said. “He can run sideline to sideline. He can cover just about anybody on the field in man coverage if you need him to. He can rush the passer. He can fit the gap. There’s really not many things that he can’t do athletically … and I think he’s gonna continue to get better. I don’t think he’s hit his ceiling yet.”

Rickert, who plays defensive end, leads the 16th-ranked Wahoos with 4.5 sacks and six quarterback hurries.

Linebacker James Jackson, who’s in his fifth year at UVA, is third on the team in tackles this season, with 31. Jackson said Tuesday that the defense’s “communication has gotten better every game. In practice, you see guys are practicing better. Practice habits are getting better across the defense. And I think it definitely played a role, guys getting here in the summer. But I think everyone has the right intentions. Everyone is trying to get better and trying to help the team.

“It’s hard to all be on the same page, but that’s what good defenses do. They communicate at a high level. So I feel like we’re getting better at that every week. We just need to keep doing that, keep getting better, keep trying to get on the same page, from the D-line to the linebackers to the defensive backfield.”

Of the 19 transfers who enrolled at UVA in January, eight are playing key roles for the defense: Neal and Prevard in the secondary, ends Fisher Camac, Mitchell Melton and Cazeem Moore; tackles Hunter Osborne and Jacob Holmes; and linebacker Maddox Marcellus.

HEALTHY RESPECT: Next up for Virginia (6-1 overall, 3-0 ACC) is a Saturday clash with North Carolina (2-4, 0-2) at Kenan Stadium. The noon game will air on ACC Network.

The Tar Heels have struggled in their first season under legendary head coach Bill Belichick, but every ACC “team you play has the talent to beat you,” Jackson said. “We’re not good enough to go in there and just expect to win and expect them to lay down. That’s never going to happen. They have a lot of talented players, and they have a coaching staff who knows how to put their players in the right place to be able to be successful … So we’re expecting it to be a challenge.”

At his weekly media availability, Elliott fielded several questions about UNC and its slow start. He said he’s focused this week on “getting the guys to block out the noise and see the film for what it really is. That’s contrary to what reports may be saying in the media.”

North Carolina is coming off a trip to the West Coast. UNC lost 21-18 at Cal on Friday night. The Heels had a chance to take the lead late, only to lose a fumble that the Bears recovered in the end zone.

Elliott said he sees a UNC “team that’s getting better, that has some good personnel, that was close to winning a game last week. So that’s what I want the guys to focus on: just trust your eyes and focus on your preparation, because at the end of the day it doesn’t matter who we play from here on out. It doesn’t matter who we line up against. It’s all about our preparation and how we approach the game, so that we can be in the best physical, mental and emotional state to perform at the highest level.”

He expects the Heels “to fight with everything that they have,” Elliott said, “and they have nothing to lose. So that’s what makes them dangerous. And they’re improving, they’re playing at home, and I think that their coaching staff and the players have got a ton of pride.”

In its most recent game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Virginia defeated then-No. 10 UNC 31-27. Jackson sealed the win, UVA’s first-ever on the road against a top-10 opponent, with a late interception.

“I remember that being a bright spot in the 2023 season,” Jackson said Tuesday. “They were ranked, but we had a lot of confidence going in. There’s a lot of good memories from [playing] there last time, for sure