Virginia Hosts North Carolina Friday at the AFC

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams host North Carolins in a dual meet at the Aquatic & Fitness Center on Friday, Oct. 24 in Charlottesville, Va.

The meet will have two sessions. The main meet will begin at 4 pm. There will be a morning session featuring the 1000 Free and exhibition swims that starts at 10 a.m.

Admission is free.

HOW TO FOLLOW

The meet will stream live on ACCNX through the ESPN app. It is available through participating TV providers that carry ACC Network

Live results will be available through Meet Mobile (get the app here).

Fans can follow @UVASwimDive on X and Instagram for updates

FAN INFO

The 2025 NCAA Championship banner will be unveiled ahead of the 4 p.m. session at approximately 3:55 pm

Free parking will be available across the street at Scott Stadium

ORDER OF EVENTS

1000 Free (10 am), 200 Medley Relay, 200 Free, 100 Fly, 100 Breast, 200 Free Relay, 100 Back, 200 Breast, 500 Free, 200 IM, 200 Fly, 200 Back, 400 Free Relay

MEET NOTES

The women enter the season ranked No. 1 in the preseason CSCAA poll with the men coming in at No. 13

The North Carolina women are No. 14 and the men No. 19

The UVA women have won the last five NCAA team titles and last six ACC team titles

The women opened the season with a 224-127 victory against No. 6 Florida while the men were edged 191.5-159.5 by No. 4 Florida

Anna Moesch and Thomas Heilman were named the ACC Swimmers of the Week for their performances against the Gators

Heilman won three individual races in his collegiate debut at No. 4 Florida, sweeping the three butterfly events. His times are first in the NCAA in the 50 Fly, second in the 100 Fly and fourth in the 200 Fly, and all are the top times in the ACC

Moesch won two events for the top-ranked Cavaliers’ season-opening dual meet at No. 6 Florida, posting the top time in the nation (at the time) in both the 100 and 200 Freestyle. Her time of 1:41.42 in the 200 Free is the fastest October swim in the event by 1.72 seconds

Claire Curzan won three races against Florida (50 & 100 Back, 100 Fly) with Aimee Canny winning two (200 IM & 500 Free)

Bryn Greenwaldt (50 Free), Lawson Ficken (50 Fly), Tess Howley (200 Fly), Emma Weber (200 Breast) also picked up race wins

Maximus Williamson won two events (200 IM, 200 Free)

Jay Gerloff (50 Breast), David King (200 Back) also won races at Florida

Virginia holds the top time in the nation in the 200 Free (Moesch), 50 Back (Curzan), 100 Back (Curzan), 50 Fly (Ficken), 100 Fly (Curzan), 200 IM (Canny), 400 Medley Relay

Virginia holds the No. 2 time in the nation in the 100 Free (Moesch), 200 Free (Canny), 50 Breast (Zoe Skirboll), 200 Breast (Weber), 50 Fly (Carly Novelline), 200 Fly (Howley)

Thomas Heilman has the top time in the NCAA this season in the 50 Fly

The Virginia men have NCAA top-five times in the 200 Back (King), 50 Breast (Gerloff), 100 Fly (T Heilman), 200 Fly (T Heilman)

The Virginia men are in the top-10 (ranking 6-10) in the 200 Free (Williamson), 50 Breast (Davin Lindholm), 50 Fly (Nicholas, Hayden Bellotti), 200 IM (Williamson)

The Virginia men are in the top-20 (ranking 11-20) in the 1000 Free (Nathan Szobota), 100 Back (Nicholas, King), 50 Breast (Noah Dyer), 50 Fly (Jack Aikins, Thomas Mercer), 200 IM (Mercer)

