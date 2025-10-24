No. 3 Virginia Shuts Out Louisville 2-0 on Friday 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The No. 3 Virginia field hockey team (12-1, 6-1 ACC) shut out Louisville (7-8, 1-5 ACC) 2-0 on the road on Friday (Oct. 24) at Trager Stadium.

Goals (Assist)

4:01 Virginia — Mary Adams (unassisted)

17:07 Virginia — Amelie Rees (Suze Leemans)



HOW IT HAPPENED

Virginia broke the cycle with a 2-0 victory over Louisville on the road. The Cavaliers had not beaten the Cardinals in Louisville since 2019. The Cavaliers started strong from the first whistle as freshman Mary Adams netted her second goal of the season after just four minutes of play. Sophomore Amelie Rees followed suit in the second quarter scoring her second goal of the season assisted by graduate student Suze Leemans. The Cavaliers recorded five shots, four on goal, in the first quarter of play. Controlling much of the play in the offensive end, Louisville was held to two shots, both on goal, after 30 minutes of play. Both teams earned a penalty corner, though were unable to convert.In the third quarter, Louisville began creating more opportunities recording three shots and earning two penalty corners while the Cavaliers were held to one shot on goal. The fourth quarter saw three penalty corners for the Cardinals, on which they could not convert.Starting in goal, Virginia’s Nilou Lempers recorded six saves while Louisville’s starting goalkeeper, Emily Young, recorded five saves. Lempers recorded her seventh shutout of the season and fifth against a ranked team.



NOTES

Freshman Mary Adams made her first collegiate start and scored her second goal of the season

Sophomore Amelie Rees scored her second goal of the season, third of her career

Graduate student Suze Leemans recorded her third assist of the season, fifth of her career

Virginia goalkeeper Nilou Lempers recorded six saves and seventh shutout of the season

Lempers ranks second in the NCAA this season in save percentage (0.860) and goals against average (0.54)

Louisville goalkeeper Emily Young recorded five saves

Louisville held the edge in shots (10-7) while Virginia held the edge in shots on goal (7-6)

Louisville earned six penalty corners while Virginia recorded one

FROM HEAD COACH OLE KEUSGEN

“We took control early in the game and scored early. After the second goal we took our foot off the gas and unfortunately that allowed Louisville to be in the game. Overall, it was a solid road win, solid defensive performance, and I was happy to see Amelie and Mary find ways to score.”



ON THE HORIZON

The No. 3 Cavaliers return home to host the final two games of the regular season against No. 11 Maryland on Tuesday (Oct. 28) at 6 p.m. and No. 6 Wake Forest on Friday (Oct. 31) at 5 p.m. at Turf Field in Charlottesville, Va. Admission is free for all regular season contests at Turf Field. The game against Maryland will be a Sabre Rewards event for UVA students and the team will honor the senior class at the conclusion of the game on Friday against Wake Forest.