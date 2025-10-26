Cavaliers Well-Positioned in ACC Race

However nerve-racking they might be, the close games are going the Hoos’ way. That hasn’t always been the case during Elliott’s four seasons at UVA.

In 2023, when the Cavaliers finished 3-9, they dropped four games by three points or fewer and lost another one, to No. 11 Louisville, by a touchdown. From those painful defeats, Elliott said, the Hoos learned “that it’s much easier to lose a game than it is to win a game, if that makes sense. And then we were making some costly, critical mistakes to cost us games, where I think now we’re capitalizing on it, if an opponent makes a mistake, or we’re making the plays, because of the belief of the young men in that locker room … They say when you’re building a program, you have to first learn how to lose close and then win close, and I think because of the experience that we had in the past, it’s helped us get to where we are right now.”

The program’s ascent under Elliott has been slow but steady. After winning only one ACC game in 2022, when the regular-season finale against Virginia Tech was canceled in the aftermath of the shooting deaths of Cavalier players Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry, UVA went 2-6 in the conference in 2023 and 3-4 last season.

This season, the Hoos are off to their best start in 18 years. They’ve won six games in a row for the first time since that 2007 season, which also was marked by dramatic last-second victories.

“At the end of the day, we’re finding ways to win,” Elliott said.

Against UNC (2-5, 0-3), defense and special teams carried UVA for most of the game. The Hoos totaled only 259 yards on offense and gave up six sacks, one more than they’d allowed in the previous seven games combined. But defensive coordinator John Rudzinski’s group forced six three-and-outs, recorded three sacks and intercepted two passes while holding UNC to 353 yards.

Kicker Will Bettridge made his only field-goal attempt, Daniel Sparks averaged 48.9 yards on his eight punts, and Thomas, filling in for the injured Cam Ross, returned four punts for 58 yards, with a long of 31.

“As a team, we love to play complementary football,” said defensive end Mitchell Melton, who broke up two passes, one of which he eventually intercepted, and had two quarterback hurries. “Regardless of what’s happening on the offensive side, if they’re having a good or a quote-unquote bad day, whatever the case may be, we know that if we have their back, they’re going to have ours.”

The victory was the Cavaliers’ fourth in their past five visits to Kenan Stadium, and the game came down to a single play.

After a second half in which neither team scored, the longtime rivals went to overtime. UVA had the ball first and scored on tailback J’Mari Taylor’s 1-yard touchdown run, after which Bettridge’s extra point made it 17-10.

The Tar Heels answered with a TD to make it 17-16, and they could have extended the game with an extra point. Instead, they lined up at the 3-yard line and opted to try to win on a two-point conversion.

Carolina quarterback Gio Lopez rolled to his right and passed to tailback Benjamin Hall in the right flat. After an initial hit by Emmanuel Karnley on Hall along the right sideline, another UVA defensive back, Ja’Son Prevard, finished the job, stopping Hall inches from the right pylon.

“You showed the heart of a champion,” Elliott told his team afterward.