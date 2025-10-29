Cavaliers Host Frostburg State in Free Exhibition Game Thursday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team is set to host Frostburg State in a preseason exhibition game on Thursday (Oct. 30). Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena is set for 7 p.m.

Admission is free to the public, and all seating will be general admission. Free parking is available first come, first served in the JPJ garage, JPJ South, East and West Lots. Gates open at 6 p.m. and Virginia’s clear bag policy will be in effect.

There will not be a live stream or radio broadcast of the game.

2025-26 Virginia Women’s Basketball Ticket Information

Season tickets for the 2025-26 season start at $70 each and may be purchased online at UVATix.com or by calling the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at (434) 924-8821 (UVA1).

New for the 2025-26 season, Virginia Athletics is introducing the Family Four Pack starting at $240 for four season tickets. Fans can purchase up to 10 season tickets at a discounted rate for use by family members and friends. For more information about the Family Four Pack, contact the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office.

Single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now. Groups of 20 or more can take advantage of a discounted rate.

The Half-Season Cav Pass starts at $85 and includes admission to eight games. Fans can choose two matchups from NC State, Notre Dame and Virginia Tech, and then round out their package with six additional contests from the remaining schedule. Tickets are initially issued as general admission, but beginning 48 hours prior to tip-off, fans have the option to exchange their seats online for reserved locations through their UVATix account at no extra cost, pending availability.

The Mini Cav Pass Voucher option is available starting at five vouchers for $55 with the option to add more for $11 each. Vouchers may be redeemed 48 hours prior to tip-off for any regular-season home game with the exception of matchups against NC State, Notre Dame and Virginia Tech. Exchanges are online only and must be completed prior to tipoff.

Noting the Cavaliers

This season, Virginia returns five players from last year’s squad including first team All-ACC Selection and WBCA All-America Honorable Mention Kymora Johnson. The Cavaliers also return Paris Clark, Olivia McGhee, Breona Hurd and Jillian Brown.

UVA inked seven players from the transfer portal this offseason including five frontcourt players: Sa’Myah Smith (LSU), Tabitha Amanze (Princeton), Adeang Ring (UCF), Caitlin Weimar (NC State), and Dannelle Arigbabu (West Virginia). Virginia also landed a pair of guards in Raiane Dias Dos Santos (FSU), and Romi Levy (USF).

Virginia signed four-star freshman guard Gabby White who ranked No. 94 in the ESPN’s SportsCenter NEXT Top 100 recruiting rankings.

Kymora Johnson was named to the Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year Award Preseason Top-20 Watchlist and was listed No. 15 on ESPN’s Top-25 women’s NCAA basketball players in going into 2025-26.

The Cavaliers were picked to finish seventh in the ACC preseason poll, marking the program’s highest position in the poll since it was picked sixth in 2017.

The Cavaliers will compete at the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Fla. UVA will match up with Northwestern St. (Nov. 24) and either Nebraska or Purdue Fort Wayne (Nov. 25).

The Cavaliers concluded 2024-25 by winning five of their last seven contests, including a win at No. 8 North Carolina, the program’s first victory in Chapel Hill since 2001.

