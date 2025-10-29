Rosters And Game Times Set For Blue-Orange Series

Rosters have been selected and the game times have been set for Virginia softball’s annual Blue-Orange Series.

The three-game series will begin on Saturday (Nov. 1) with a single game at The Ark in New Kent, Va., with a 1 p.m. first pitch. Games two and three will return to Palmer Park with 4 p.m. first pitches on Thursday (Nov. 6) and Friday (Nov. 7).

Junior Macee Eaton and senior Courtney Layne captain the Blue team, while freshman Taylor Smith and sophomore Alex Call captain the Orange Team.

BLUE ROSTER

Macee Eaton

Courtney Layne

Eden Bigham

Kassidy Hudson

Jaiden Griffith

Kamyria Woody-Giggetts

Brie Biddle

Hannah Tober

Edith Kaplan

Bella Cabral

Hannah Weismer

ORANGE ROSTER

Taylor Smith

Alex Call

Maddy Greene

Addison Reasor

Karly Meredith

Reagan Hickey

Addison Thompson

Kelsey Hackett

Melissa Carr

Jade Hylton

Julia Cuozzo