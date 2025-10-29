Rosters And Game Times Set For Blue-Orange Series

/
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Rosters have been selected and the game times have been set for Virginia softball’s annual Blue-Orange Series.
BLUE ROSTER
ORANGE ROSTER
The three-game series will begin on Saturday (Nov. 1) with a single game at The Ark in New Kent, Va., with a 1 p.m. first pitch. Games two and three will return to Palmer Park with 4 p.m. first pitches on Thursday (Nov. 6) and Friday (Nov. 7).
Junior Macee Eaton and senior Courtney Layne captain the Blue team, while freshman Taylor Smith and sophomore Alex Call captain the Orange Team.
BLUE ROSTER
Macee Eaton
Courtney Layne
Eden Bigham
Kassidy Hudson
Jaiden Griffith
Kamyria Woody-Giggetts
Brie Biddle
Hannah Tober
Edith Kaplan
Bella Cabral
Hannah Weismer
ORANGE ROSTER
Taylor Smith
Alex Call
Maddy Greene
Addison Reasor
Karly Meredith
Reagan Hickey
Addison Thompson
Kelsey Hackett
Melissa Carr
Jade Hylton
Julia Cuozzo