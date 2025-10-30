Morris Named to Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2025

FORT WORTH, Texas – Virginia’s Chandler Morris has been named one of three dozen FBS quarterbacks to the Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2025, the Davey O’Brien Foundation announced Thursday (Oct. 30).

Morris is one of 14 quarterbacks remaining who were originally included on the preseason watch list released earlier this summer.

Morris has steered No. 15 Virginia (7-1, 4-0 ACC), which is one of only two unbeaten teams in ACC play so far this season, to its best start since 2007. He also leads a UVA team that is averaging 436.9 yards of total offense per game. Morris is one of only four ACC QBs who have completed at least 67 percent of passes and thrown for at least 12 touchdowns.

Morris’ standout performances include UVA’s 48-20 rout of Stanford (Sept. 20) and 46-38 double-overtime thriller over then-No. 8 Florida State (Sept. 26). Against the Cardinal, he tallied 380 yards passing and matched his career high of five total touchdowns. In the Cavaliers’ thriller over FSU, he completed 74.3 percent of his passes and for the second straight week accounted for five total TDs. For his performances, Morris was named both ACC Quarterback of the Week and to the Davey O’Brien Great 8 list in back-to-back weeks.

Morris and the Cavaliers are riding a six-game win streak – the program’s longest since 2007 – heading into the back half of their conference slate. In a game to air Saturday (Nov. 1) at 3:45 p.m. ET on ESPN2, Virginia travels to Cal (5-3, 2-2) for the first-ever matchup between the two teams. UVA and Cal are coming off road games that required overtime; the Cavaliers edged North Carolina, 17-16, while the Golden Bears fell at Virginia Tech, 42–34.

For the fifth straight year, fan voting on social media (Facebook, Instagram and Twitter) will earn players bonus selection committee votes during the semifinalist, finalist and winner voting rounds. First-round fan voting will begin immediately following the QB Class announcement. To vote, fans must simply like the official graphic from the @daveyobrien social media account that highlights their favorite quarterback.

The list of semifinalists selected from the QB Class will be named on Wednesday, Nov. 12. The Foundation will announce the three finalists two weeks later (Tuesday, Nov. 25). The 2025 Davey O’Brien Award winner will be unveiled live on ESPN on Friday, Dec. 12, during The Home Depot College Football Awards.

The Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award is presented annually to the nation’s best college quarterback and is the oldest and most prestigious national quarterback award. The 49th Annual Davey O’Brien Awards Dinner honoring the winner will be held Monday, Feb. 16, 2026, at The Fort Worth Club in Fort Worth, Texas. For more information, visit www.daveyobrienaward.com.

