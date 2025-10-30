No. 6 Virginia Opens Season with Two Weekend Road Matches

GRANVILLE, Ohio – The No. 6 Virginia women’s squash team opens the season with a pair of road matches on Saturday, Nov. 1 and Sunday, Nov. 2.

The Cavaliers begin in Granville, Ohio, to take on No. 21 Denison on Saturday, Nov. 1 at 10:30 a.m. before traveling to Pittsburgh to compete against No. 29 Chatham on Sunday, Nov. 2 at 12:30 p.m.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Live scoring will be available for the matches.

Both matches will be a three-court system: 2,3,1 / 6,4,5 / 7,8,9.

LIVE STREAMING

CAVALIER NOTES

Senior Lina Tammam leads the returners. Tammam compiled a 13-3 overall record in 2024-25, playing every match at position 2 and going undefeated against MASC opponents. She was named a CSA Second Team All-American.

Clare Minnis looks to build off her strong sophomore campaign. She finished the 2024-25 season tied for the most wins on the team with a 13-4 final record playing in the middle of the ladder.

Sophomore Claire Pellegrino impressed in her freshman season, compiling a 12-2 record on the year after starting her career with an 11-match win streak and finishing with an undefeated record in the regular season.

Sophomore Maria Min was named to the All-MASC First Team following her 2024-25 effort that saw her finish the year 7-8 playing primarily at No. 3. Min also picked up two wins playing at 1.

Nina Hashmi enters her senior season after going 10-6 last season playing primarily at position 8.

Sophomore Maryam Mian finished 2024-25 with an 8-6 record playing primarily at position 5.

Sophmore Ana Quijano joins the team after spending her freshman season at Georgetown where she amassed a 10-7 record playing at positions 3 and 4.

Virginia also returns sophomores Anna Shumway and Nili Sprecher, who went 2-0 and 3-0 last season, respectively.

The Cavaliers added freshmen Grace Fazzinga, Anniston Mahaffy and Charlotte Pastel.

Virginia is a perfect 2-0 against Denison and 4-0 against Chatham in the all-time series.

