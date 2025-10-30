Virginia Welcomes Georgia Tech, Clemson For Weekend Matches

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – To close out the month of October, the Virginia volleyball team (10-10, 3-7 ACC) is set to host Georgia Tech (10-9, 5-5 ACC) on Friday (Oct. 31) before welcoming Clemson (13-9, 1-9 ACC) to the Aquatic & Fitness Center on Sunday (Nov. 2).

Matchup: Georgia Tech vs. Virginia

Date/Time: Friday, Oct. 31 • 7 p.m.

Location: Aquatic & Fitness Center (Charlottesville, Va.)

Watch: ACCNX

Live Stats: Statbroadcast

Matchup: Clemson vs. Virginia

Date/Time: Sunday, Nov. 2 • 1 p.m.

Location: Aquatic & Fitness Center (Charlottesville, Va.)

Watch: ACCNX

Live Stats: Statbroadcast

All matches hosted at the Aquatic and Fitness Center are free to the public.

Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis with the doors opening one hour before first serve.

Free Parking will be available across the street at Scott Stadium.

