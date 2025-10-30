Virginia Welcomes Georgia Tech, Clemson For Weekend Matches

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – To close out the month of October, the Virginia volleyball team (10-10, 3-7 ACC) is set to host Georgia Tech (10-9, 5-5 ACC) on Friday (Oct. 31) before welcoming Clemson (13-9, 1-9 ACC) to the Aquatic & Fitness Center on Sunday (Nov. 2).
Match Information
Matchup: Georgia Tech vs. Virginia
Date/Time: Friday, Oct. 31 • 7 p.m.
Location: Aquatic & Fitness Center (Charlottesville, Va.)
Watch: ACCNX
Live Stats: Statbroadcast
Matchup: Clemson vs. Virginia
Date/Time: Sunday, Nov. 2 • 1 p.m.
Location: Aquatic & Fitness Center (Charlottesville, Va.)
Watch: ACCNX
Live Stats: Statbroadcast
SEATING AND PARKING INFORMATION
- All matches hosted at the Aquatic and Fitness Center are free to the public.
- Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis with the doors opening one hour before first serve.
- Free Parking will be available across the street at Scott Stadium.
PROMOS
- Virginia students dressed in Halloween costumes can enter a raffle for a chance to win a JBL speaker during Friday’s match against Georgia Tech.
SUNSHINE STATE SWING
- In the opening match of the Florida road trip, UVA fell in four sets to Florida State despite Regan Ennist posting the first double-double of the season (22 kills & 10 Digs.
- The match was the third time this season that Ennist had eclipsed the 20 kills mark in a match this season. Ennist is the first Cavalier to have three or more 20-kill matches in a season since Grace Turner had six in 2023.
- To close out the weekend, Virginia dropped a four-setter to Miami. With the second set win over the Hurricanes, Virginia has now taken a set off of each ranked opponent this season.
EARLY ENNIST
- After tallying over 2,000 kills during her prep career, freshman Reagan Ennist has a team-best 160 kills this season. Ennist’s 207 kills are the second most by a freshman in the Shannon Wells era, only behind Brooklyn Borum’s 234 kills in 2021.
- Entering the primetime showdown with Virginia Tech, Ennist is averaging 3.286 kills per set, which ranks sixth all-time among UVA freshmen.
CLASH CHAMPS
- For the fourth straight season, the Virginia Cavaliers claimed a full point in the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash by sweeping the season series with Virginia Tech. UVA has taken eight consecutive matches off the Hokies, the longest win streak in series history.
- Virginia opened Clash Week by reverse sweeping Virginia in Blacksburg before securing the full point for the Orange & Blue with a sweep in front of 2,576 fans at John Paul Jones Arena.
- Freshman Reagan Ennist led all Hoos with 38 kills en route to her second ACC Freshman of the Week honors. Ennist is the first Cavalier since Anna Walsh in 2015 to garner multiple ACC freshman of the Week honors in the same year.
SEASON OVERVIEW
- This year marks the 47th season of Virginia Volleyball, which held its inaugural season in 1979.
- In 46 complete seasons, UVA is 694-768 (.470) all-time.
- The Cavaliers are set to host 14 matches on Grounds this season, including five matches at John Paul Jones Arena.
- Head coach Shannon Wells is in her fifth season at the helm.
SERIES HISTORY
- The Cavaliers of Virginia and Yellow Jackets of Georgia Tech are meeting for the 66th time on Friday, with Georgia Tech leading the all-time series 43-22. UVA enters the contest on Friday having not beaten the Yellow Jackets since 2017.
- Virginia and Clemson have played 70 times, with the Tigers leading the all-time series 46-24. The last time the Cavaliers tamed the Tigers in Charlottesville was 2019.
- For a complete list of series results, visit the Virginia Volleyball Record Book.