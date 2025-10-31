Virginia Men Win 2025 ACC Cross Country Championship Team Title 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The No. 4 Virginia men’s cross country team won the 2025 ACC Cross Country Championships for the fifth time in program history on Friday (Oct. 31) while the No. 15 women’s team finished fifth overall at E.P. “Tom” Sawyer State Park.

The 2024 ACC Cross Country individual champion, Gary Martin ran another impressive race crossing the line in second place clocking 22:39.4 for 8k. Martin led his teammates Justin Wachtel, Nate Mountain, Brett Gardner and Nicholas Bendtsen to top 25 finishes. Wachtel finished in 10th place clocking 22:59.7 while Mountain (23:00.5) and Gardner (23:01.5) crossed the line together in 12th and 13th place respectively. Rounding out the scoring positions were Bendtsen (23:25.3) in 24th, Andrew Jones (23:33.3) in 28th and Will Daley (23:47.4) in 42nd place.

Scoring a total of 61 points, the Cavaliers secured the fifth ACC Men’s Cross Country team title in program history and the first team title in nearly two decades. Virginia narrowly beat Syracuse in second place with 65 points while No. 10 Wake Forest was back in third place with 111 points. The last time the Virginia men achieved a similar feat was back in 2008.

Bringing another 🏆 back to Charlottesville!!#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/uaN4zsEJdm — Virginia Track & Field and Cross Country (@UVATFCC) October 31, 2025

On the women’s side, Tatum David and Gillian Bushee were front runners for the Cavaliers. David finished 17th with her time of 19:56.5 for 6k, just ahead of her teammate Bushee in 18th place clocking 19:59.1. Also putting together a strong race was Stella Kermes (34th) clocking 20:15.7 and Ella Woehlcke (52nd) crossing the line in 20:32.8. Tatum Olesen (20:37.4, 56th), Cate DeSousa (20:43.8, 64th) and Mary Ellen Eudaly (20:47.0, 70th) rounded out the final scoring positions.

The Cavalier women tallied 170 points to finish fifth overall in the team standings, just behind NC State, Notre Dame, North Carolina and Stanford.

All-ACC

The Atlantic Coast Conference All-Conference Cross Country Teams are comprised of the top 21 finishers in both men’s and women’s Conference Championship.



Men

2. Gary Martin

10. Justin Wachtel

12. Nate Mountain

13. Brett Gardner

Women

17. Tatum David

18. Gillian Bushee



From Virginia Associate Head Coach Trevor Dunbar:

“I am so proud of these men, sticking together, executing the plan, and finishing the fight. Syracuse ran a very strong race and gave us a great battle, hats off to them. We look forward to carrying this momentum into the rest of the postseason. Go Hoos!”



ACC Cross Country Championships

E.P. “Tom” Sawyer State Park

Louisville, Ky.

Men’s Team Results (8k) Virginia — 61 Syracuse — 65 Wake Forest — 111 Notre Dame — 114 Virginia Tech — 152 North Carolina — 154 Stanford — 164 Louisville — 176 Duke — 298 NC State — 315 Pittsburgh — 343 Florida State — 360 Georgia Tech — 381 Clemson — 391 Boston College — 403 California — 436 Miami — 539

Women’s Team Results (6k)

NC State — 28 Notre Dame — 89 North Carolina — 127 Stanford — 150 Virginia — 170 Duke — 198 Boston College — 207 Virginia Tech — 214 Wake Forest — 227 Clemson — 242 Louisville —265 Florida State — 281 Syracuse — 303 SMU — 325 California — 424 Pittsburgh — 449 Georgia Tech — 496 Miami — 570



Up Next

The Virginia men’s and women’s cross country teams will gear up to host the 2025 NCAA Southeast Regional at Panorama Farms in Charlottesville, Va. on Friday, Nov. 14.

The Smithfield Commonwealth Clash

The Smithfield Commonwealth Clash, originally called the Commonwealth Challenge (2005-2007), has been a part of the UVA-Virginia Tech rivalry since 2014. It is an all-sports, points-based program with the Commonwealth Clash trophy presented to the winning school each year for its dominance in head-to-head competitions.

In men’s and women’s cross country, the commonwealth clash point is awarded to the team that finishes higher at the ACC Championships. The Cavaliers finished ahead of the Hokies in both men’s and women’s races. Virginia currently leads the overall competition 4.5-0.5.