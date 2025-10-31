Virginia Men Win 2025 ACC Cross Country Championship Team Title 

Bringing another 🏆 back to Charlottesville!!#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/uaN4zsEJdm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The No. 4 Virginia men’s cross country team won the 2025 ACC Cross Country Championships for the fifth time in program history on Friday (Oct. 31) while the No. 15 women’s team finished fifth overall at E.P. “Tom” Sawyer State Park.
The 2024 ACC Cross Country individual champion, Gary Martin ran another impressive race crossing the line in second place clocking 22:39.4 for 8k. Martin led his teammates Justin Wachtel, Nate Mountain, Brett Gardner and Nicholas Bendtsen to top 25 finishes. Wachtel finished in 10th place clocking 22:59.7 while Mountain (23:00.5) and Gardner (23:01.5) crossed the line together in 12th and 13th place respectively. Rounding out the scoring positions were Bendtsen (23:25.3) in 24th, Andrew Jones (23:33.3) in 28th and Will Daley (23:47.4) in 42nd place.
Scoring a total of 61 points, the Cavaliers secured the fifth ACC Men’s Cross Country team title in program history and the first team title in nearly two decades. Virginia narrowly beat Syracuse in second place with 65 points while No. 10 Wake Forest was back in third place with 111 points. The last time the Virginia men achieved a similar feat was back in 2008.
On the women’s side, Tatum David and Gillian Bushee were front runners for the Cavaliers. David finished 17th with her time of 19:56.5 for 6k, just ahead of her teammate Bushee in 18th place clocking 19:59.1. Also putting together a strong race was Stella Kermes (34th) clocking 20:15.7 and Ella Woehlcke (52nd) crossing the line in 20:32.8. Tatum Olesen (20:37.4, 56th), Cate DeSousa (20:43.8, 64th) and Mary Ellen Eudaly (20:47.0, 70th) rounded out the final scoring positions.
The Cavalier women tallied 170 points to finish fifth overall in the team standings, just behind NC State, Notre Dame, North Carolina and Stanford.
The Atlantic Coast Conference All-Conference Cross Country Teams are comprised of the top 21 finishers in both men’s and women’s Conference Championship.
Men
10. Justin Wachtel
12. Nate Mountain
13. Brett Gardner
18. Gillian Bushee
From Virginia Associate Head Coach Trevor Dunbar:
“I am so proud of these men, sticking together, executing the plan, and finishing the fight. Syracuse ran a very strong race and gave us a great battle, hats off to them. We look forward to carrying this momentum into the rest of the postseason. Go Hoos!”
ACC Cross Country Championships
E.P. “Tom” Sawyer State Park
Louisville, Ky.
-
Virginia — 61
-
Syracuse — 65
-
Wake Forest — 111
-
Notre Dame — 114
-
Virginia Tech — 152
-
North Carolina — 154
-
Stanford — 164
-
Louisville — 176
-
Duke — 298
-
NC State — 315
-
Pittsburgh — 343
-
Florida State — 360
-
Georgia Tech — 381
-
Clemson — 391
-
Boston College — 403
-
California — 436
-
Miami — 539
Women’s Team Results (6k)
-
NC State — 28
-
Notre Dame — 89
-
North Carolina — 127
-
Stanford — 150
-
Virginia — 170
-
Duke — 198
-
Boston College — 207
-
Virginia Tech — 214
-
Wake Forest — 227
-
Clemson — 242
-
Louisville —265
-
Florida State — 281
-
Syracuse — 303
-
SMU — 325
-
California — 424
-
Pittsburgh — 449
-
Georgia Tech — 496
-
Miami — 570
Up Next
The Virginia men’s and women’s cross country teams will gear up to host the 2025 NCAA Southeast Regional at Panorama Farms in Charlottesville, Va. on Friday, Nov. 14.
