Virginia Men Win 2025 ACC Cross Country Championship Team Title 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The No. 4 Virginia men’s cross country team won the 2025 ACC Cross Country Championships for the fifth time in program history on Friday (Oct. 31) while the No. 15 women’s team finished fifth overall at E.P. “Tom” Sawyer State Park.

The 2024 ACC Cross Country individual champion, Gary Martin ran another impressive race crossing the line in second place clocking 22:39.4 for 8k. Martin led his teammates Justin Wachtel, Nate Mountain, Brett Gardner and Nicholas Bendtsen to top 25 finishes. Wachtel finished in 10th place clocking 22:59.7 while Mountain (23:00.5) and Gardner (23:01.5) crossed the line together in 12th and 13th place respectively. Rounding out the scoring positions were Bendtsen (23:25.3) in 24th, Andrew Jones (23:33.3) in 28th and Will Daley (23:47.4) in 42nd place.

Scoring a total of 61 points, the Cavaliers secured the fifth ACC Men’s Cross Country team title in program history and the first team title in nearly two decades. Virginia narrowly beat Syracuse in second place with 65 points while No. 10 Wake Forest was back in third place with 111 points. The last time the Virginia men achieved a similar feat was back in 2008.

On the women’s side, Tatum David and Gillian Bushee were front runners for the Cavaliers. David finished 17th with her time of 19:56.5 for 6k, just ahead of her teammate Bushee in 18th place clocking 19:59.1. Also putting together a strong race was Stella Kermes  (34th) clocking 20:15.7 and Ella Woehlcke (52nd) crossing the line in 20:32.8. Tatum Olesen (20:37.4, 56th), Cate DeSousa (20:43.8, 64th) and Mary Ellen Eudaly (20:47.0, 70th) rounded out the final scoring positions.

The Cavalier women tallied 170 points to finish fifth overall in the team standings, just behind NC State, Notre Dame, North Carolina and Stanford.

All-ACC
The Atlantic Coast Conference All-Conference Cross Country Teams are comprised of the top 21 finishers in both men’s and women’s Conference Championship.

Men
2. Gary Martin
10. Justin Wachtel
12. Nate Mountain
13. Brett Gardner
 
Women
17. Tatum David
18. Gillian Bushee


From Virginia Associate Head Coach Trevor Dunbar:
“I am so proud of these men, sticking together, executing the plan, and finishing the fight. Syracuse ran a very strong race and gave us a great battle, hats off to them. We look forward to carrying this momentum into the rest of the postseason. Go Hoos!”


ACC Cross Country Championships
E.P. “Tom” Sawyer State Park
Louisville, Ky.

Men’s Team Results (8k)
  1. Virginia — 61
  2. Syracuse — 65
  3. Wake Forest — 111
  4. Notre Dame — 114
  5. Virginia Tech — 152
  6. North Carolina — 154
  7. Stanford — 164
  8. Louisville — 176
  9. Duke — 298
  10. NC State — 315
  11. Pittsburgh — 343
  12. Florida State — 360
  13. Georgia Tech — 381
  14. Clemson — 391
  15. Boston College — 403
  16. California — 436
  17. Miami — 539


Women’s Team Results (6k)

  1. NC State — 28
  2. Notre Dame — 89
  3. North Carolina — 127
  4. Stanford — 150
  5. Virginia — 170
  6. Duke — 198
  7. Boston College — 207
  8. Virginia Tech — 214
  9. Wake Forest — 227
  10. Clemson — 242
  11. Louisville —265
  12. Florida State — 281
  13. Syracuse — 303
  14. SMU — 325
  15. California — 424
  16. Pittsburgh — 449
  17. Georgia Tech — 496
  18. Miami — 570


Up Next
The Virginia men’s and women’s cross country teams will gear up to host the 2025 NCAA Southeast Regional at Panorama Farms in Charlottesville, Va. on Friday, Nov. 14.

The Smithfield Commonwealth Clash
The Smithfield Commonwealth Clash, originally called the Commonwealth Challenge (2005-2007), has been a part of the UVA-Virginia Tech rivalry since 2014. It is an all-sports, points-based program with the Commonwealth Clash trophy presented to the winning school each year for its dominance in head-to-head competitions.

In men’s and women’s cross country, the commonwealth clash point is awarded to the team that finishes higher at the ACC Championships. The Cavaliers finished ahead of the Hokies in both men’s and women’s races. Virginia currently leads the overall competition 4.5-0.5.

