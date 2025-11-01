No. 6 Virginia Sweeps Denison in Season Opener

GRANVILLE, Ohio – The No. 6 Virginia women’s squash team (1-0) opened the season with a 9-0 win over No. 21 Denison (0-1) on Saturday (Nov. 1) at the Denison Squash Courts.
Positions one through nine, as well as the exhibition match, did not drop a game as they all cruised to 3-0 victories.
CAVALIER NOTES
- Mark Allen picked up his 200th career win (combined men’s and women’s) as Virginia’s head coach since the two programs earned varsity status in 2017.
- Virginia improves to 3-0 in the all-time series against Denison that dates back to 2022.
- Freshman Charlotte Pastel made her UVA debut at the top of the ladder, collecting a 3-0 win over Charlotte Jones. The Greenwich, Conn., native was the 2023 U17 US National Champion and a member of Team USA in the World Junior Championships in both 2024 and 2025.
- All three of the Cavaliers’ first years made their collegiate debuts: Charlotte Pastel at one, Grace Fazzinga at five and Anniston Mahaffy at nine, all picking up their first collegiate victories as well.
- This was the CSA Women’s Match of the Week.
UP NEXT
- The Cavaliers travel to Pittsburgh to take on No. 29 Chatham on Sunday, Nov. 2 at 12:30 p.m.
#6 Virginia 9, #21 Denison 0
1 | Charlotte Pastel (VA) def. Charlotte Jones (DU) 11-2, 11-4, 11-8
2 | Lina Tammam (VA) def. Amelia Keng (DU) 11-3, 11-3, 11-3
3 | Maria Min (VA) def. DaNerah Chisholm (DU) 11-3, 11-3, 11-4
4 | Nina Hashmi (VA) def. Isabela Campos (DU) 11-7, 11-3, 11-6
5 | Grace Fazzinga (VA) def. Esme Adelman (DU) 11-5, 11-2, 11-8
6 | Claire Pellegrino (VA) def. Helena Fournaris (DU) 11-4, 11-2, 11-5
7 | Ana Quijano (VA) def. Kate Manderlink (DU) 11-5, 11-4, 11-3
8 | Piper Giovine (VA) def. Tess Lanza (DU) 11-8, 11-1, 11-6
9 | Anniston Mahaffy (VA) def. Madeleine Ruggie (DU) 11-5, 11-4, 11-2
Exh | Clare Minnis (VA) def. Lane Harding (DU) 11-4, 11-4, 11-6