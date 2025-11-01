No. 6 Virginia Sweeps Denison in Season Opener

GRANVILLE, Ohio – The No. 6 Virginia women’s squash team (1-0) opened the season with a 9-0 win over No. 21 Denison (0-1) on Saturday (Nov. 1) at the Denison Squash Courts.

Positions one through nine, as well as the exhibition match, did not drop a game as they all cruised to 3-0 victories.

CAVALIER NOTES

Mark Allen picked up his 200th career win (combined men’s and women’s) as Virginia’s head coach since the two programs earned varsity status in 2017.

Virginia improves to 3-0 in the all-time series against Denison that dates back to 2022.

Freshman Charlotte Pastel made her UVA debut at the top of the ladder, collecting a 3-0 win over Charlotte Jones. The Greenwich, Conn., native was the 2023 U17 US National Champion and a member of Team USA in the World Junior Championships in both 2024 and 2025.

All three of the Cavaliers’ first years made their collegiate debuts: Charlotte Pastel at one, Grace Fazzinga at five and Anniston Mahaffy at nine, all picking up their first collegiate victories as well.

This was the CSA Women’s Match of the Week.

UP NEXT