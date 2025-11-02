Hoos Locked In for Homestretch

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

BERKELEY, Calif. — After a wild, wacky weekend in the Atlantic Coast Conference, the University of Virginia football team stands alone.

When the 15th-ranked Cavaliers left Grounds for the West Coast on Thursday, they were one of only two ACC teams unbeaten in league play. That list was halved Saturday. UVA improved to 5-0 in conference games with a 31-21 victory over the California Golden Bears. Later in the day, though, some 2,800 miles from the Bay Area, No. 8 Georgia Tech lost 48-36 at NC State.

That defeat dropped the Yellow Jackets (8-1, 5-1) into a tie for second with Pitt (7-2, 5-1) in the ACC and left UVA (8-1, 5-0) alone atop the conference standings.

When tailback J’Mari Taylor transferred to Virginia in January after graduating from North Carolina Central, this was “basically everything I dreamed about,” he said Saturday at California Memorial Stadium. “This is a fun process, the way it’s going, but I can’t lose sight of the bigger picture at the end.”

Defensive back Corey Costner echoed that comment. “Obviously, it feels great, but we have more work to do.”

The Cavaliers, who are in their fourth season under head coach Tony Elliott, have three regular-season games left. Two are at Scott Stadium, where they’re unbeaten this season.

“We’re going home to defend Scott,” Elliott told his team before the Wahoos left for the airport in Oakland on Saturday.

After hosting Wake Forest (5-2, 2-2) under the lights next Saturday—the 7 p.m. game will air on ESPN—UVA visits Duke (5-3, 4-1) on Nov. 15. The Hoos’ second bye week follows, and then they close the regular season at home against Virginia Tech (3-6, 2-3) on Nov. 29.

“We understand the big picture,” senior wide receiver Eli Wood said, “but we know we’re not going to get there if we don’t just take it one week at a time.”

From the start, the Cavaliers’ goal has to been to play in the ACC championship game, Dec. 6 in Charlotte, N.C., and then earn a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Virginia, which was picked to finish 14th in the ACC, is in position to reach its goals. Elliott said he knows, however, that at “the end of the day all that stuff down the road doesn’t matter if you don’t take care of the business in front of you, and I think the team has really adopted that mindset and mentality that they know that we’ve got to do it one step at a time and focus on what we can control.

“I constantly remind the guys to simplify their life and cut off social media. It’s only going to get harder this week, because this is the week where they start doing the [CFP] rankings and all that kind of stuff. Hopefully I can get ahead of it and tell the guys none of that stuff matters. Really, from the beginning, I told them that preseason rankings don’t matter, midseason rankings don’t matter. The only ranking that matters is where you’re at at the end of the season. If we don’t take care of business week to week, then we’re not going to be in that conversation.”