No. 6 Virginia Cruises Past Chatham 9-0

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – The No. 6 Virginia women’s squash team (2-0) posted a 9-0 win over No. 29 Chatham (0-1) on Sunday (Nov. 2) at Steel City Squash.

Today’s contest had only eight positions played, with the Cavaliers receiving the point from the forfeited ninth court. Virginia dominated on each court that saw matchplay, the longest match taking just 19 minutes. The Cavaliers did not surrender a single game.

CAVALIER NOTES

Virginia improves to 5-0 in the all-time series against Chatham that dates back to 2022. This was Virginia’s first win over Chatham on the road, as each previous victory has come in Charlottesville.

Junior Clare Minnis picked up her first victory of the season. Minnis won in the exhibition match of yesterday’s contest against Denison, but her 3-0 victory today over Sofia Pinto Combita marks her first official win of 2025-26.

Saturday afternoon’s win over Denison gave Mark Allen his 200th career win (combined men’s and women’s) as Virginia’s head coach since the two squash programs earned varsity status in 2017.

UP NEXT