Roller Wins Title To Lead Five Placers At Navy Classic

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Keyveon Roller won the title at 125 pounds to lead a group of five place winners in competition at the Navy Classic on Sunday (Nov. 2) as the Virginia wrestling team opened the 2025-26 season.

That's the first title of the season for Keyveon Roller! He grinds it out for the 8-5 decision in sudden victory over Tyler Chappell of Pitt.#GoHoos | #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/akAbau7ed6 — Virginia Wrestling (@UVAWrestling) November 2, 2025

NOTING THE HOOS

• Keyveon Roller won his first title of the 2025-26 season with a 4-0 mark on the day that included a win over NCAA qualifier Tyler Chappell of Pitt in the championship match.

• Colton Washleski finished as runner-up at 157 pounds, going 3-1 on the day with his loss coming in the finals to top-ranked and returning NCAA Champion Antrell Taylor of Nebraska.

• Washleski also defeated No. 20 DJ McGee of George Mason.

• Nick Hamilton moved up to 174 pounds and took a fifth-place finish on the afternoon.

• Gable Porter was fifth at 141 pounds going 4-1 and downed No. 22 Jordan Soriano (Drexel) in the finals.

• Max Shulaw recorded three straight pins for a 3-1 mark on the way to a fifth place finish at 197 pounds.

FROM HEAD COACH STEVE GARLAND

On Keyveon Roller’s winning at 125 pounds

“First of all, we were all blown away by Keyveon Roller. He’s a perfect combination of skill and toughness. He’s an example to the rest of our team on how to fix mistakes and improve and add stuff to your game. But most of all just like Dylan Cedeno last year, he’s decided to get tough in every match and that’s what he did in the finals. He found a way to get that takedown in overtime.”

On the rest of the place winners

“I’m also really proud of the way the rest of the guys came back. Max Shulaw won three straight matches with three straight pins. Gable Porter looked amazing and beat an NCAA qualifier in the medal match. That’s a big win for him. Nick Hamilton came back strong, but we have a lot of other guys that need to make some bigger adjustments, heading into next week against a really good team. Finally, I want to give a big shout out to Colton Washleski. He’s another guy that found a way to win tough matches. He was in a war against the Navy wrestler and found a way to figure it out and get a finish on the edge. Then in the finals he wrestled the returning national champion and gave it everything he had. We are really proud of him and excited for him for this year as well. He’s been a great addition.”

125:

No. 23 Keyveon Roller – Champion

R16: Roller over Nick Treaster (Navy) by injury default

QF: Roller tech fall Chris Nucifora (Bucknell), 15-0 (4:33)

SF: Roller dec. Carson Wagoner (Binghamton), 4-2

FINAL: Roller dec. Tyler Chappell (Pitt), 8-5 (sv-1)

Anthony Rossi

R32: Tyler Chappell (Pitt) dec. Rossi, 2-0

Conso. R16-2: Ben Monn (George Mason) dec. Rossi, 5-4



133:

Kyle Montaperto

QF: Evan Tallmadge (Pitt) dec. Montaperto, 6-1

Conso. R8-2: Montaperto dec. Brendan Ferretti (Navy), 4-2

Conso. R4: Javaan Yarbrough (Morgan State) dec. Montaperto, 4-3



141:

Gable Porter – Fifth Place

R16: No. 32 Briar Priest (Pitt) dec. Porter, 9-3

Conso. R8-1: Porter major dec. Nick Vafiadis (Navy), 11-0

Conso. R8-2: Porter major dec. Ethan Lebin (Bucknell) , 10-1

Conso. R4: Porter dec. Blake Cushing (Nebraska), 4-1

FIFTH PLACE MATCH: Porter major dec. No. 22 Jordan Soriano (Drexel), 11-3



149:

No. 25 Wynton Denkins

R16: Denkins tech fall Deon Pleasant (Drexel), 21-4 (4:34)

QF: Eugene Harney (Morgan State) dec. Denkins, 9-8

Conso. R8-2: Denkins dec. Patrick Kelly (Drexel) , 6-1

Conso. R4: Nathan Lucier (Binghamton) dec. Denkins, 4-2



157:

Colton Washleski – Runner-Up

R16: Washleski major dec. Aboubakare Diaby (Drexel), 11-3

QF: Washleski dec. Jonathan Ley (Navy), 4-1 (sv-1)

SF: Washleski pinned No. 20 DJ McGee (George Mason), 3:00

FINAL: No. 1 Antrell Taylor (Nebraska) dec. Washleski, 7-3



165:

Mason Stefanelli

R16: Cody Walsh (Drexel) dec. Stefanelli, 6-3

Conso. R8-1: Stefanelli dec. Declan Casey (Navy), 8-3

Conso. R8-2: Dominic Findora (Drexel) pinned Stefanelli, 2:28



174:

No. 11 Nick Hamilton – Fifth Place

QF: No. 28 Jasiah Queen (Drexel) major dec. Hamilton, 13-4

Conso. R4: Hamilton over Emmitt Sherlock (Virginia) by forfeit

FIFTH PLACE MATCH: Hamilton dec. Tyler Eise (Nebraska), 5-2

Emmitt Sherlock

QF: Danny Wask (Navy) dec. Sherlock, 9-3

Conso. R4: No. 11 Nick Hamilton (Virginia) over Sherlock by forfeit



184:

Griffin Gammell

R16: Lucas Daly (Pitt) over Gammell by medical forfeit

Conso. R8-2: Jack Lesher (Virginia) over Gammell by medical forfeit

Jack Lesher

R16: Lesher dec. George Rhodes (Drexel), 12-5

QF: No. 19 Malachi DuVall (George Mason) dec. Lesher, 11-8

Conso. R8-2: Lesher over Griffin Gammell (Virginia) by medical forfeit

Conso. R4: Gage Yackee (Navy) major dec. Lesher, 13-5



197:

Steven Burrell Jr.

QF: Camden McDanel (Nebraska) dec. Burrell, 9-8

Conso. R8-2: Burrell major dec. Josh Anthony (Navy), 14-5

Conso. R4: Ibrahim Ameer (Drexel) dec. Burrell, 4-2

Max Shulaw – Fifth Place

QF: Zyan Hall (Navy) dec. Shulaw, 13-6

Conso. R8-2: Shulaw pinned Bence Veress (Morgan State), 1:05

Conso. R4: Shulaw pinned Quinn Funk (Binghamton), 2:03

FIFTH PLACE MATCH: Shulaw pinned Ibrahim Ammer (Drexel), 2:03



HWT:

Cooper Rudolph

QF: Logan Shepard (Bucknell) dec. Rudolph, 4-1

Conso. R8-2: Harley Andrews (Nebraska) major dec. Rudolph, 14-5