Holmes to Join Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott Tuesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott returns to the airwaves Tuesday (Nov. 4) and will take place at Dairy Market (946 Grady Ave), Charlottesville’s premier food hall. The weekly radio show is set to air from 7-8 p.m., and is hosted by John Freeman, the “Voice of the Cavaliers.”

Note: Tuesday’s edition of Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott will be broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network in every market except Charlottesville, due to the UVA women’s basketball season opener. Fans can still tune in to the show live as well as listen to archived episodes on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports mobile app. For a complete list of VSRN affiliates, click here.

Tuesday’s show will feature student-athlete guest Jacob Holmes and take place at Milkman’s Bar inside Dairy Market. Specific locations within Dairy Market may vary throughout the year and will be announced on VirginiaSports.com and @VirginiaSports on X the day of each show.

Holmes, who transferred to Virginia in January from Fresno State, recorded three tackles—two for loss—and a sack in Virginia’s 31-21 road win over Cal (Nov. 1). He helped the Cavaliers’ defense hold the Golden Bears to just eight rushing yards, the fewest by a UVA opponent since 2020. This past week, Holmes tied for eighth among ACC interior defensive linemen in Pro Football Focus’ defensive grade (74.7) and was credited with three quarterback hurries and two stops, according to PFF. For the season, Holmes has 21 tackles, including 3.5 for loss.

Fans are encouraged to attend in-person to watch and interact with the show while also enjoying the full array of food, beverage and retail options inside Dairy Market. Free parking is located in the lot adjacent to Dairy Market. Each episode features ticket and merchandise giveaways, including items signed by Elliott. Fans are encouraged to submit questions to the show by mentioning @JohnFreemanUVA on X.

Up next, No. 12 Virginia (8-1, 5-0 ACC) hosts Wake Forest (5-3, 2-3) for its annual Family Weekend/Heroes Appreciation game. Kickoff from Scott Stadium, where the Cavaliers are 5-0 this year, is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN and the Virginia Sports Radio Network. UVA currently sits atop the ACC standings as the league’s only undefeated team in ACC play.

Additionally, Virginia will host ACC Huddle, ACC Network’s marquee gameday show, on Grounds this weekend. Further details, including location, time and fan activations, will be announced later this week via @VirginiaSports and @UVAFootball on X, and the Virginia Sports mobile app.