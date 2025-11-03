Kickoff Time Set for Virginia’s Road Finale at Duke

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today (Nov. 3) that Virginia’s final road contest of the regular season contest at Duke (5-3, 4-1 ACC) on Saturday, Nov. 15 is set for 3:30 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2.

The Cavaliers have won eight of the last nine matchups of the series with the Blue Devils, including the most recent meeting in 2023, which UVA won 30-27 at Scott Stadium. Malik Washington’s record-setting performance lifted the Cavaliers to victory, despite a late surge by the Blue Devils. In its only win over the Wahoos in the since 2014, Duke raced out to a 21-0 lead and an eventual 38-17 victory at Wallace Stadium.

Virginia (8-1, 5-0), whose No. 12 ranking this week’s AP poll marks their highest since 2004, sit atop the ACC standings as the only undefeated team in conference play. For only the second time in program history (and first since 1990), UVA is off to an 8-1 start, while its five-game win streak in ACC action is a first in program history.

Below is a complete list of game times and networks for ACC games on Nov. 15

Game Times & TV Networks for ACC Football Week 12 (Nov. 14-15)

Clemson @ Louisville, 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN – Friday, November 14 as previously announced

Notre Dame @ Pitt, noon ET on ABC or ESPN – network designation after the games of 11/8

ESPN – network designation after the games of 11/8 Virginia @ Duke, 3:30pm ET on ESPN or ESPN2 – network designation after the games of 11/8

ESPN2 – network designation after the games of 11/8 NC State @ Miami, 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN or ESPN2 – network designation after the games of 11/8

ESPN2 – network designation after the games of 11/8 Georgia Tech @ Boston College, 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network

North Carolina @ Wake Forest, 4:30 p.m. ET on The CW

Virginia Tech @ Florida State, 7:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network

Up next, the Cavaliers host Wake Forest (5-3, 2-3) for Virginia’s annual Family Weekend/Heroes Appreciation game. Kickoff from Scott Stadium, where the Cavaliers are 5-0 this year, is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN and the Virginia Sports Radio Network.

Additionally, Virginia will host ACC Huddle, ACC Network’s marquee gameday show, on Grounds this weekend. Further details, including location, time and fan activations, will be announced later this week via @VirginiaSports and @UVAFootball on X, and the Virginia Sports mobile app.