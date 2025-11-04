No. 12 Hoos Striving to Block Out Distractions

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — If University of Virginia head football coach Tony Elliott has said it once, he’s said it at least a dozen times when addressing his players this fall: Simplify your lives.

With the 12th-ranked Cavaliers in the midst of their best season in 35 years, potential distractions abound, as Elliott regularly reminds his players.

“I’ve tried to tell them that more people are going to come out of the woodwork,” Elliott said Tuesday at his weekly media availability at the Hardie Center.

“You’re going to get a lot more messages after every game. A lot more people are going to want to be a part of what’s going on, and unfortunately, that becomes a distraction. So if you want to stay focused, you’re going to have to simplify your life. And so that’ll be the message. And we’ve also kind of simplified our focus down the stretch and really don’t talk about big picture at all. We really just focus on trying to go 1-0 each day so that we can go 1-0 on Saturday.”

Quarterback Chandler Morris is among those heeding Elliott’s advice. As his first season at Virginia has gone on, Morris said Tuesday, he’s usually stayed home when he’s not at the Hardie Center.

“That’s really what it’s been for however many months now,” Morris said, “and understanding that I’ve had some success with it and just trying to stick to my routine.”

This is his sixth season of college football, “so I kind of understand what it looks like,” Morris said. “I’m not saying I’ve got it all figured out, but I’ve got a really good idea. So I think it’s been good to lean on my experiences.”

Morris, who turns 25 next month, acknowledged that it’s probably tougher for underclassmen to ignore social media than it is for older players.

“When you’re younger, I think you care about that a little more,” Morris said. “Luckily for me, I went through some difficult times throughout my career, so I got off that and learned the hard way and learned quickly that staying off social media is going to do you a lot of good.”

With three regular-season games remaining, UVA (8-1 overall) leads the ACC with a 5-0 record in conference play. Looking to win an eighth straight game for the first time in program history, Virginia hosts Wake Forest (5-3, 2-3) at Scott Stadium on Saturday night.

The first College Football Playoff rankings will be released Tuesday night. That morning, Elliott was asked if the team would watch the show together. No way, he answered, smiling.

He raised the topic with his players Monday and told them that was the only time he’d talk about it. Elliott’s message? “This is the week that it starts, and I encourage you not to get caught up in it, not to watch it. And truth be told, it doesn’t matter what you rank today. You want to worry about the one after that first week in December. That’s really what the focus is. And so what happens today doesn’t matter. We control what we do from here on out if we’re really serious about being where we want to be in December.”