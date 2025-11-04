Robinson Named Butkus Award Semifinalist; Taylor Earns Burlsworth Weekly Honor

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia’s Kam Robinson has been named one of 12 semifinalists nationwide for the Butkus Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s top linebacker. Additionally, UVA running back J’Mari Taylor was named the recipient of this week’s Burlsworth Trophy Walk-On of the Week.

Despite missing UVA’s first three games of the season due to injury, Robinson leads the Cavaliers with 54 tackles. He returned interceptions for touchdowns in UVA’s 30-27 overtime victory at Louisville (Oct. 4) and most recent win, a 31-21 decision at Cal (Nov. 1). His pick-six against the Golden Bears came in final minute of play, effectively sealing UVA’s seven consecutive win. His score on the West Coast was not the only instance this season in which Robinson’s individual effort has affected the outcome of a UVA contest. Against Washington State (Oct. 18), he recorded a safety late in the fourth quarter, which broke a 20-20 tied score. Earlier this week, Robinson became the only player in UVA football history to be named ACC Linebacker of the Week three times in a season.

The Butkus Award finalists – both at the college and high school levels – are scheduled to be released Nov. 25. The winner of each award will be named on or before Dec. 10. The 2025 winner will be honored at a ceremony at the University of Illinois’ Memorial Stadium on Jan. 31, 2026, featured on The Butkus Awards Big Ten Network special in February.

Most impactful linebacker in the game. 1 of 12 semifinalists for The Butkus Award @Kamrenrobinsonn #GoHoos 🔶⚔️🔷 pic.twitter.com/Y2JDn84XPb — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) November 4, 2025

Originally a walk-on at North Carolina Central before transferring to Virginia in January, Taylor rushed 21 times for 105 yards and two touchdowns against Cal, also UVA’s fifth straight ACC win. Taylor’s performance marked the second 100-yard rushing effort of the season and his third multi-score game of the year. Taylor’s 11 rushing touchdowns are the most of any ACC running back and tied for fifth most of any player nationally. His 11 touchdowns are also the most by a Virginia running back since Wayne Taulapapa finished the 2019 season with 12. Taylor is currently sixth in the ACC and leads UVA in rushing yards per game (76.2).

Each week during the regular season, the Burlsworth Trophy will select a Walk-On of the Week. The Brandon Burlsworth Foundation will announce the finalists for the 2025 Burlsworth Trophy on Nov. 18. The winner will be announced at the Burlsworth Trophy Award Show on Dec. 8 at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Up next, No. 12 Virginia (8-1, 5-0 ACC) hosts Wake Forest (5-3, 2-3) for Virginia’s annual Family Weekend/Heroes Appreciation game. Kickoff from Scott Stadium, where the Cavaliers are 5-0 this year, is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN and the Virginia Sports Radio Network.

Additionally, Virginia will host ACC Huddle, ACC Network’s marquee gameday show, on Grounds this weekend. Further details, including location, time and fan activations, will be announced later this week via @VirginiaSports and @UVAFootball on X, and the Virginia Sports mobile app.

About the Butkus Award

Founded in 1985, the Butkus Award honors linebackers at three levels while supporting causes important to the Butkus family. Causes include Butkus Takes Heart™ initiative encouraging early cardiovascular screening among adults, and the I Play Clean® initiative encouraging athletes to train naturally without performance-enhancing drugs. A 51-member expert panel of coaches, scouts and journalists guides the selection process. The Butkus Foundation has presented the high school and professional awards since 2008. The collegiate award is now in its 41st season.

About the Burlsworth Trophy

The trophy is named in honor of Brandon Burlsworth. Without a D1 scholarship offer, Brandon walked onto the Razorback team in 1994 worked his way to being a three-year starter and was eventually named an All-American in 1998. Burlsworth was selected as the 63rd overall pick by the Indianapolis Colts in the 1999 NFL draft but was tragically killed in a car accident 11 days later. The Burlsworth Foundation was created in his memory and supports the physical and spiritual needs of children, particularly those children who have limited opportunities.