Levy Adds Versatility to Revamped Roster

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Early in the third quarter of her first game for the University of Virginia women’s basketball team, Romi Levy heard prolonged cheering from the crowd at John Paul Jones Arena after her stickback of a missed shot by Kymora Johnson.

The Cavaliers, leading 60-21, had matters well in hand at that point Tuesday night, so the fans’ outburst might have seemed unwarranted to Levy, a graduate student from Israel. Looking up, though, Levy saw what had prompted all the applause. A graphic on the video board congratulated her for reaching the 1,000-point mark in her college career.

“No, I wasn’t expecting it,” Levy said with a smile after UVA’s 86-36 rout of Morgan State in the season opener for both teams.

Of her 1,000 career points, only eight have come with her in a Virginia uniform. The 6-foot-3 Levy scored 280 for Auburn and 712 for South Florida. But she’s only getting started at UVA, and head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton is thrilled to have her.

Against Morgan State, Levy totaled eight points (on 4-for-6 shooting), four assists, two steals, one blocked shot and a game-high 11 rebounds in about 19 minutes. Sa’Myah Smith, who’s recovering from a minor knee procedure, wasn’t available Tuesday night, so Levy started at power forward, “but she’s really a guard that can play the 4,” Agugua-Hamilton said.

“She can do multiple things. She has a motor that’s crazy, so she can run for days, but she’s long, she’s athletic. In between drills and stuff in practice, she’s going up there and grabbing the rim and doing all kinds of stuff like that. So she can rebound and she can track it down because of her athleticism. Offensively, she can drive, she can get to the mid-range, she can shoot, so I think we can move her around and just showcase her versatility.”

At 25, Levy is seven years older than guard Gabby White, the only freshman on the Wahoos’ roster. Levy is from Herzliya, Israel, and after graduating from high school she completed her country’s mandatory two-year national service requirement. So she was already 20 when she enrolled at Auburn in the summer of 2020.

Levy started 14 games for the Tigers in 2020-21 and was named to the SEC’s All-Freshman Team. She missed the next season after tearing her ACL, however, and another knee surgery ended her 2022-23 season prematurely.

After entering the transfer portal, Levy resumed her college career at South Florida, where she was named the American Athletic Conference’s Newcomer of the Year in 2023-24. She averaged 14.7 points and 4.8 rebounds per game that season and was named to the All-AAC second team.

Her second season at USF didn’t go as well. “It was tough,” Levy said. “A lot of not great things happened, but for the most part, I got hurt. I broke my nose and then things kind of just didn’t go our way, I would say, as a whole.”

With a year of eligibility remaining, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Levy saw UVA as an opportunity to start anew.

“Absolutely,” Levy said, “and Coach Mox is very aware of the situation that I was in last year. So she’s just here to support me, and she reminds me every day that I just need to go out there and have fun. I have the talent, I have what I need, I just need to let go and enjoy the moment when I step on the court. And once I play free and I just let go of everything, it just comes to me.”