Virginia Rowing Hosts Rivanna Romp on Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia rowing team hosts the Rivanna Romp on Sunday (Nov. 9) on the Rivanna Reservoir in Earlysville, Va.

Admission is free to the public. Action begins at 11 a.m. with the Varsity Eights, followed by the Varsity Fours at 12:45 p.m. Boats will go off one at a time, about 10-15 seconds apart, in a time trial to determine the winners.

The Cavaliers will compete against crews from Georgetown, Minnesota, Navy, North Carolina and Old Dominion. Virginia has captured the last 17 Varsity Eight races at the Romp, while the UVA Varsity Four has won 14 of the last 16 races.

Free parking is available at the Thomas Temple Allan Boathouse on the west bank of the Rivanna Reservoir. The boathouse is the closest point spectators can see the boats along the 4,000-meter course.

Virginia’s Varsity Four won the 4+ race and UVA’s Varsity Eight placed second in the Open 8+ at last weekend’s Princeton Chase. In addition, UVA’s Second Varsity Four and Second Varsity Eight each placed third in its respective races.