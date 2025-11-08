Top Seeded Virginia Hosts North Carolina in ACC Quarterfinal Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The top-seeded No. 4-ranked Virginia men’s soccer team (10-1-4, 5-0-3) is set to host ninth-seeded North Carolina (9-4-4, 2-4-4) in an ACC Quarterfinal matchup at Klöckner Stadium on Sunday (Nov. 9). Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on ACC Network Extra.

Admission/Parking

Admission to the Sunday’s ACC Quarterfinal matchup is free. Parking in the lots surrounding John Paul Jones Arena will be $20 in advance and $25 on gameday. Parking can be purchased onsite with a credit card only. Fans can purchase parking in advance here.

How to Follow:

Sunday’s match against North Carolina will air on ACC Network which is available through the ESPN app and at WatchESPN.com for customers who have the ACC Network as part of their TV subscription. Links to both the broadcast and live stats are available at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official Twitter account (@UVAMenSoccer).