Balanced Effort Lifts Cavaliers over Bucknell, 80-35

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia women’s basketball team (2-0) breezed to an 80-35 victory over Bucknell (0-2) on Sunday afternoon (Nov. 9) at John Paul Jones Arena.

Virginia enjoyed a balanced offensive effort as ten different shooters found the bottom of the net, including junior guard Kymora Johnson (23 pts, 7 ast, 5 stl) and freshman guard Gabby White (11 pts, 6 reb, 3 ast). Senior forward Tabitha Amanze was the third Cavalier to score in double figures, recording 11 points and 11 rebounds to secure her second career double-double.

The Cavaliers shot 48 percent from the field (31-for-65) and held the Bison to 29 percent shooting (15-for-52) with just one make from 3-point territory. Virginia dominated the boards, winning the rebound battle 52-23.

How It Happened

Virginia opened the contest with a searing 13-0 scoring run, propelled by Kymora Johnson scoring eight of her 14 total first-quarter points in those opening six minutes. The Cavaliers’ defense limited Bucknell to just six points in the opening frame as UVA took a 26-6 lead into the second.

Bucknell’s Tuana Coskun posted 10 points off 4-for-7 shooting to ignite the Bison’s offense in the second quarter. The Cavaliers remained in the driver’s seat, taking a 42-20 lead into halftime after shooting 55 percent from the field and logging 22 points in the paint.

Virginia’s defense surrendered just 15 points in the second half as the Cavaliers cruised to an 80-35 victory.

From Head Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton

“I thought it was a great day for us. Great game. We had so many people contribute. I thought scoring was spread around. Defense was huge. We did a great job communicating early, switching, sticking to our principles and executing our game plan.”

Game Notes

Double figure scorers: Johnson (23), Amanze (11), White (11)

Kymora Johnson ended the first half with 17 points

Virginia’s 13-0 scoring run marks its longest of the season

Johnson scored 20+ points for the second consecutive game

Tabitha Amanze recorded her second career double-double (11 pts, 11 reb)

Amanze’s 11 rebounds match a career-high

Virginia’s bench recorded 30 points, most since 41 at Miami on January 30, 2025

The Cavaliers outrebounded Bucknell 52-23

Virginia recorded 42 points in the paint

Virginia’s 73.3 percent shooting (11-15 FG) in the first quarter was its highest since shooting 83.3 percent (10-12 FG) in the third quarter against Miami on February 26, 2023

UVA improves to 3-0 all-time against Bucknell

Up Next:

Virginia returns to action Thursday (Nov. 13), when it hosts UMBC at John Paul Jones Arena. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).