Hoos Close Weekend At Journeymen Collegiate Classic

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Virginia wrestling team had 10 wrestlers place in their respective brackets on Sunday (Nov. 9) as the Cavaliers competed at the Journeymen Collegiate Classic.

NOTING THE HOOS

• Virginia had four wrestlers take third place in their brackets with Ethan Timar (133), Kyren Butler (141), Steven Burell (197) and Cooper Rudolph (HWT) all claiming the third-place spot.

• Steven Burrell knocked off the No. 14 wrestler at 197 pounds with his victory over Jack Wehmeyer from Columbia on the way to his third-place finish in his bracket.

• Kyren Butler returned to the mat for the first time since last season, claiming a third place finish at 141 pounds.

• It was the first action of the season for seven of the 10 Virginia wrestlers in the field.

• Anthony Rossi (125), Burrell (197) and Rudolph (HWT) all competed at the Navy Classic last weekend.

• The 149-pound white bracket had five rounds of wrestling, so did not continue with bouts for place winners.

UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia continues to wrestle on the road next weekend with a dual match against Kent State on Saturday (Nov. 15). Wrestling is set to begin at 2 p.m. with the competition at St. Edward High School in Lakewood, Ohio.

125

Rocco Hayes – Fifth Place

Round Robin

R1: Cooper Foster (App. State) major dec. Hayes, 16-3

R2: Noah Tonsor (Army) major dec. Hayes, 12-2

FIFTH PLACE MATCH: Hayes dec. Caden Smith (Sacred Heart), 8-6

Anthony Rossi – Fourth Place

Round Robin

R1: Bye

R2: Rossi dec. Patrick Adams (Rutgers), 12-8

R3: Sulayman Bah (Columbia) major dec. Rossi, 15-4

THIRD PLACE MATCH: Jack Bergman (Navy) major dec. Rossi, 11-2

133

Ethan Timar – Third Place

Round Robin

R1: Timar pinned Kade Kluce (Bloomsburg), 1:58

R2: Gauge Shipp (Hofstra) dec. Timar, 11-4

THIRD PLACE MATCH: Timar dec. Branden Rozanski (LIU), 17-11



141

Kyren Butler – Third Place

Round Robin

R1: Butler dec. Tahir Parkins (Rutgers), 8-5 (sv-1)

R2: Bye

R3: No. 22 Henry Porter (Indiana) dec. Butler, 4-3

THIRD PLACE MATCH: Butler major dec. Bryce Kresho (Franklin & Marshall), 13-4

149

Aiden King – Sixth Place

Round Robin

R1: King tech fall Logan Shugar (Sacred Heart), 16-0 (6:53)

R2: Nieto Luke (LIU) dec. King, 12-5

R3: Tom vonEschenbach (Army) major decision King, 9-1

FIFTH PLACE MATCH: Tyler Hood (Navy) over King by medical forfeit



Jayce Paridon – Fifth Place

Round Robin

R1: Pat Phillips (Franklin & Marshall) dec. Paridon, 4-3

R2: Noah Tapia (Hofstra) dec. Paridon, 7-7

R3: Bye

R4: Paridon dec. Kelly Dunnigan (Penn), 10-5

R5: Devon Magro (Rutgers) dec. Paridon, 8-3

165

Macon Ayers – Fifth Place

Round Robin

R1: Ousmane Duncanson (Lock Haven) pinned Ayers, 6:15

R2: Jordan Barry (LIU) dec. Ayers, 4-3

R3: Ayers pinned Nicholas Mackland (Sacred Heart), 1:04

FIFTH PLACE MATCH: Ayers tech fall Michael Bobola (Harvard), 19-4 (3:58)

184

Dylan Newsome – Sixth Place

Round Robin

R1: James Conway (Franklin & Marshall) tech fall Newsome, 23-8 (5:56)

R2: No. 13 Aaron Ayzerov (Columbia) major dec. Newsome, 11-2

FIFTH PLACE MATCH: Schoppe (Lehigh) dec. Newsome, 6-4

197

Steven Burrell Jr. – Third Place

Round Robin

R1: Zyan Hall (Navy) dec. Burrell, 7-6

R2: Burrell dec. Jno. 14 ack Wehmeyer (Columbia), 7-5

THIRD PLACE MATCH: Burrell over Hudson Skove (Harvard) by medical forfeit

HWT

Cooper Rudolph – Third Place

Round Robin

R1: Stephan Monchery (App. State) dec. Rudolph, 8-1

R2: Rudolph dec. Tristin Hitchcock (Army), 2-1 (TB-2)

THIRD PLACE MATCH: Rudolph dec. Tyler Macathran (Bloomsburg), 4-2