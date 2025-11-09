Simmonds Performing Well Beyond His Years

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — In the first round of the 1997 NCAA men’s soccer tournament, Virginia hosted Howard at Klöckner Stadium. It was George Gelnovatch’s second season as head coach at his alma mater, “and that Howard team scared the hell of me,” he recalled this week.

The Bison’s stars included Greg Simmonds, who would graduate as the program’s all-time leading scorer. But the Cavaliers shut down Simmonds and his teammates that day, winning 3-0, and ended up reaching the NCAA championship game.

Nearly three decades later, another Simmonds is frightening opponents on the pitch: Greg’s son Nicholas, a freshman at Virginia.

A 6-foot-4, 195-pound forward, Simmonds has a team-high 20 points this season for the fourth-ranked Wahoos. With eight goals, he’s only the player on the team with more than four, and seven have come in ACC play.

Simmonds, who was born and raised in the Richmond area, is one of only two freshmen on the midseason watch list for the Hermann Trophy, which is awarded annually to the top player in college soccer.

“I still want to continue to do the things I’ve been doing and not get too caught up with that stuff,” Simmonds said, “but it genuinely feels amazing to see things like that. I’ve gone through ups and downs in my career like anyone else, and it feels nice to have your hard work recognized. But I also have to understand that there’s so much left in the season to go and so much more to achieve.”

As the ACC’s regular-season champions, the Hoos earned a first-round bye in the conference tournament, which started Wednesday. Top-seeded Virginia (10-1-4) hosts No. 9 seed North Carolina (9-4-4) in the ACC quarterfinals Sunday at 4 p.m. This is a rematch of their Sept. 27 game at Klöckner, where the longtime rivals played to a scoreless draw.

In the Cavaliers’ penultimate regular-season game, they crushed Clemson 4-0 at Klöckner, and Simmonds turned in an unforgettable performance. He became the first UVA player since forward Will Bates in 2012 to score three goals in a game. Moreover, his hat trick was the first by a UVA freshman since Bates in 2009.

“I was super stoked for him,” said Bates, who congratulated Simmonds on Instagram when he learned of his feat. “What an accomplishment, and obviously we hope he keeps it going, especially this time of year.”

They’ve known each other for years. Bates is also from the Richmond area, and as a boy he played on a travel team coached by Greg Simmonds. After his playing career ended, Bates moved into coaching. The players on one of his teams, a U15 squad for Richmond United, included Nick Simmonds.

“It’s a funny little circle there,” said Bates, who coaches in the academy of the Atlanta United FC, a Major League Soccer club.

Greg Simmonds played professionally after graduating from Howard, and also for the Jamaican national team, and Nick Simmonds naturally gravitated to his father’s favorite sport.

“It was a definitely a soccer household through and through, because with my dad, especially being Jamaican, it’s always been soccer for him,” said Simmonds, 18, who has dual citizenship.

“But I think also because of my mom and her American influence, I tried a couple other sports when I was really young. I tried T-ball for a season. I tried basketball for a season. I had fun, but neither of them stuck, and neither of them gave me the joy that playing soccer gave me. So I’d say from a young age, it was always soccer.”

Simmonds was around 9 years old when Bates first saw him play. “Nick is a great example of how kids will all kind of peak and find their own way at different times,” Bates said.

From an early age, Simmonds clearly had the potential “to be a really, really strong player,” Bates said. “But at the end of the day, a lot of development is based on does the player maximize his time outside of team training, does he put the work in, does he put the effort in, and there’s clearly been something that’s clicked for Nick. He’s taken that step over the line from where he was previously.”

Growing up, Simmonds said, “I loved soccer, but in all kids, I think there’s a clicking moment and there’s a switch where it’s like you really realize that this is what you want to do. And to do that to the best of your ability, you have to give it everything.”

In his early teens, Simmonds said, he “realized that to be the best I can be, I have to put in extra work. So it was a bit of me being a little behind my peers because I wasn’t quite giving it everything yet, and then also growing into my body. I grew in size, and then my athleticism caught up a little bit.”