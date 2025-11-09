Top Seeded Virginia Hosts North Carolina in ACC Quarterfinal Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The top-seeded No. 4-ranked Virginia men’s soccer team (10-1-4, 5-0-3) is set to host ninth-seeded North Carolina (9-4-4, 2-4-4) in an ACC Quarterfinal matchup at Klöckner Stadium on Sunday (Nov. 9). Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on ACC Network Extra.
Parking in the lots surrounding John Paul Jones Arena will be $20 in advance and $25 on gameday.
Sunday's match against North Carolina will air on ACC Network which is available through the ESPN app and at WatchESPN.com for customers who have the ACC Network as part of their TV subscription.
For Openers:
- The Cavaliers are set for their 92nd matchup with UNC all-time. UVA narrowly trails the series 37-42-12 and are unbeaten in their last three meetings with the Tar Heels.
- The match will mark the 10th between the teams in the ACC tournament. UVA holds a 5-3-1 record in those meetings.
- UVA enters the game riding a 12-game unbeaten streak and are one of just six teams in NCAA Division I with an active unbeaten streak of 10+ games.
- The Cavaliers went undefeated in ACC play with a record of 5-0-3. It marks the first time Virginia went unbeaten in ACC play was in 2001 when the team went 6-0-0.
- The 2001 season was also the last time Virignia won the ACC regular season title outright at earned the top seed in the ACC Men’s Soccer Championship
Hoos in the ACC Tournament
- Virginia holds an all-time record of 48-21-14 in the ACC Men’s Soccer Championship and has won the ACC tournament 11 times.
- Virginia has won the ACC title a total of 16 times, winning the league five times before the ACC tournament’s inception
- The Cavaliers have made appearances in the ACC Semifinal in two of the last three seasons
- UVA’s last ACC Championship came in 2019 when the Cavaliers defeated Clemson by a score of 3-1 at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C.
Simmonds Historic Hat Trick
- Nick Simmonds was involved in each of Virginia’s four goals (3g, 1a) in a shutout win over Clemson (10/25)
- Simmonds became the first Cavalier to record a hat trick since 2012 and the first freshman to do so since 2009.
- Will Bates (’12) was the last to achieve both of those feats – Bates also coached Simmonds at the U15 level
NCAA Selection Committee Ranking
- The Cavaliers were ranked No. 3 in the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Selection Committee’s top-16 rankings announced Friday evening (Oct. 17)
- Based on results through games of October 14, Princeton, Stanford, Virginia and Portland received the top four seeds. The top four seeds are crucial, as if the seeds hold those four teams would have the opportunity to host quarterfinal matches with a bid to the Men’s College Cup on the line.
- The ranking is based on the criteria used to select and seed the 48 teams for the Division I Men’s Soccer Championship and in no particular order includes strength of schedule, Rating Percentage Index, head-to-head competition, results versus common opponents, strength and results against non-conference opponents, late season performance in the last eight games and strength and results against conference opponents.
Results Against Top-10 Opposition
- Virginia was tested early with a run of three consecutive matches against opponents ranked in the nation’s top-10. The Cavaliers went 2-0-1 against No. 8 Virginia Tech (T, 2-2), No. 6 Louisville (W, 1-0) and No. 1 Wake Forest (W, 6-3).
- The stretch marked the first time UVA matched up with three-straight top-10 opponents since 2022 when Virginia went 2-1-1 against No. 3 Syracuse, No. 10 Pitt, No. 10 Denver and No. 2 Duke.
- The last time UVA opened ACC play with back-to-back road matches against top-10 foes was in 2000, when No. 11 Virginia posted a 2-0 win at No. 5 Wake Forest before defeating No. 10 North Carolina 3-1 in Chapel Hill.
- UVA then went on to topple No. 2 NC State (W, 1-0) on the road.
- The Cavaliers hold a record of 97-76-39 against top-10 opposition all-time
- Since the start of 2022, Virginia has recorded 14 positive results (wins or draws) against top-10 opponents with eight of those results coming on the road:
|Result
|Opponent
|Date
|W, 1-0
|at No. 3 Syracuse
|9/24/22
|W, 3-1
|at No. 10 Pitt
|9/30/22
|T, 0-0
|vs No. 2 Duke
|10/7/22
|T, 2-2
|at No. 3 Syracuse
|*11/9/22
|T, 1-1
|vs No. 9 Marshall
|*11/20/22
|T, 1-1
|at No. 9 JMU
|9/12/23
|W, 3-0
|vs No. 8 Louisville
|9/29/23
|W, 1-0
|vs No. 10 UNC
|10/27/23
|W, 1-0
|vs No. 8 JMU
|10/8/24
|W, 2-0
|at No. 9 Pitt
|11/10/24
|T, 2-2
|at No. 8 Virginia Tech
|9/5/25
|W, 1-0
|at No. 6 Louisville
|9/13/25
|W, 6-3
|vs No. 1 Wake Forest
|9/19/25
|W, 1-0
|at No. 2 NC State
|10/5/25
*Opponent advanced on penalties in postseason play
The Virginia Standard
- As an 11-seed in 2024, the Cavaliers earned a first round bye in the NCAA tournament for the third consecutive season.
- UVA is one of just five programs to earn first-round byes in each of the last three seasons and is the only program that earned multiple top-eight seeds in that span.
- The Cavaliers are coming off their second ACC Semifinal appearance in three seasons.