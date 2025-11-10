Virginia Earns One Seed In NCAA Tournament, Hosts High Point Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s soccer team (12-3-4) earned a one seed in the 2025 NCAA Women’s Soccer Championships and will host High Point (5-9-5) in a first-round matchup at Klöckner Stadium on Friday (Nov. 14). Kick is set for 7 p.m.

High Point won the Big South Tournament to secure the automatic bid from the league, advancing over USC Upstate in a penalty kick shootout.

The NCAA Tournament field consists of 64 teams with first-round matchups happening at 32 campus sites. Play will continue on campus sites until the College Cup with the final four teams which will be held the weekend of Dec. 5-8 at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

TICKETS AND PARKING INFORMATION

Tickets for the first-round matchup go on sale at 9 a.m. on Tuesday (Nov. 11) and can be purchased at UVATix.com. General admission seats are $11 in advance and $13 on game day. Reserved seats are $16 in advance and $18 on game day. Parking can also be purchased for $10 in advance and $15 at the lot.

Virginia students can purchase a ticket for $6 through their student ticketing account at UVASHOTS.com. If purchased at the venue, students must present a valid student ID to get the student rate.



NOTING THE HOOS AND THE NCAA TOURNAMENT