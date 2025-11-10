Virginia Cavaliers Official Athletic Site
Open Search
Women's Soccer
. Women's Soccer

Virginia Earns One Seed In NCAA Tournament, Hosts High Point Friday

Interactive Bracket
2025 Schedule
Virginia Women's Soccer Twitter
Virginia Women's Soccer Instagram
Virginia Women's Soccer Facebook
Get The UVA Mobile App

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s soccer team (12-3-4) earned a one seed in the 2025 NCAA Women’s Soccer Championships and will host High Point (5-9-5) in a first-round matchup at Klöckner Stadium on Friday (Nov. 14). Kick is set for 7 p.m.

High Point won the Big South Tournament to secure the automatic bid from the league, advancing over USC Upstate in a penalty kick shootout.

The NCAA Tournament field consists of 64 teams with first-round matchups happening at 32 campus sites. Play will continue on campus sites until the College Cup with the final four teams which will be held the weekend of Dec. 5-8 at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

TICKETS AND PARKING INFORMATION
Tickets for the first-round matchup go on sale at 9 a.m. on Tuesday (Nov. 11) and can be purchased at UVATix.com. General admission seats are $11 in advance and $13 on game day. Reserved seats are $16 in advance and $18 on game day. Parking can also be purchased for $10 in advance and $15 at the lot.

Virginia students can purchase a ticket for $6 through their student ticketing account at UVASHOTS.com. If purchased at the venue, students must present a valid student ID to get the student rate.

NOTING THE HOOS AND THE NCAA TOURNAMENT

  • Virginia makes its 37th appearance in the NCAA Tournament which is the second most of any program.
  • The Cavaliers played the nation’s toughest schedule in the 2025 season are second in the RPI. Virginia also had the top non-conference RPI this season.
  • Virginia played 14-of-19 games this season against the top 50 in the RPI and played eight games against teams in the top 15 of the RPI with a 4-2-2 record in those eight contests.
  • The Hoos faced nine teams that made the NCAA Tournament bracket this season.
  • The Cavaliers are a one seed for the first time since the 2022 season.

Related Stories