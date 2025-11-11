Adam Perron Named Head Coach at Coastal Carolina

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia men’s soccer associate head coach Adam Perron has been named the next head coach of the Coastal Carolina men’s soccer program, Coastal Carolina announced Tuesday (Nov. 11).

“I am incredibly happy for Adam,” said Virginia head coach George Gelnovatch. “He has played a critical role in our program’s success and deserves this great opportunity. I can’t wait to watch him go to work in the Sun Belt Conference.”

Perron will remain in his current role with the Cavaliers and continue to fulfill his full coaching responsibilities through the remainder of the 2025 postseason.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Coach Gelnovatch, Coach Chulis and the rest of the staff and administration at Virginia for affording me the honor to be a part of this historic and special tradition,” said Perron. “It was truly a dream come true to represent Virginia for the past six years and to work with these ambitious and talented young man. My wife and I are excited about the new challenge we are about to embark on but will forever be grateful to the Virginia Athletics family for the experience and memories.”