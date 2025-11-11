Cavaliers Look to Get Back on Track

NO TIME FOR SELF-PITY: For the first time since early September, when the Wahoos reconvened on Monday, they did so after a loss. Still, an observer “wouldn’t have been able to tell a difference from the week before in terms of energy,” defensive end Daniel Rickert said. “It was back to work. It’s not like we’re down in our feelings or anything. We’ve been through this before with the NC State loss, and it’s just kind of like, get back to work and make the most of it this week.”

Elliott, who’s in his fourth season at UVA, said players and coaches have “owned” the loss and are eager to make amends.

“All of us are disappointed,” Elliott said. “Don’t like that feeling, but I felt like the guys responded the right way, and that’s really all you can do. We talk a lot about Mindset Monday … Regardless of the result on Saturday, you have to own the mistakes, correct them, try not to get too high on the positives, but figure out a way to continue to build upon them, and then you gotta get your eyes forward.”

Elliott acknowledged that “we earned the result that we got. You tip your hat to Wake Forest, they won the game, but we still feel like Virginia beat Virginia, because we were uncharacteristic in some areas. And so now we’ve got to fix it, go back to work, and everything rises and falls on leadership. And it’s important that they set the example.”

The Wahoos’ captains are Morris, Ennis, defensive Jahmeer Carter and linebacker James Jackson. Carter spoke to the team at the end of practice Monday, Ennis said, and said more effort and more energy are required at this stage of the season.

Elliott echoed that message Tuesday. Every game the Hoos have left “is a championship-level game,” Elliott said. “And so we’ve got to have that mindset. We’ve got to have that level of effort, that level of intensity. And again, not to say that the guys weren’t playing hard, because we had a lot of guys that were playing hard. It just takes a little bit more this time of year. I told them before last week’s game that everything we did up to this point doesn’t matter. In the month of November you’ve got to go to another level. You’ve got to find something deeper inside of you to push you, to motivate you.”

DAY OF REMEMBRANCE: Thursday marks the third anniversary of the mass shooting on Grounds that took the lives of Cavalier football players Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry after they returned from a class field trip. Two other UVA students—Marlee Morgan and Mike Hollins, a tailback on the football team—were wounded in the shooting and later recovered.

“Tough week for a lot of folks,” Elliott said. “We’ve still got about 20 players on the roster that were here in ’22, and so it’s gonna be a tough time for them.”

Several memorial events will be held on Grounds on Thursday, and team members have the option of attending them, Elliott said. About 100 players on the current roster were not in the program in 2022, he noted, and might not fully understand what the program experienced three years ago.

“But we’ll make sure [when the memorial events are held] that we don’t have anything football-related, so that anybody, staff or player, that wants to pay their respect will have an opportunity to go over to the chapel or go over to the memorial site or just grieve and pay their respects in their own way,” Elliott said.