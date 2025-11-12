No. 20/19 Virginia Travels to Duke for ACC Road Finale

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – With postseason implications on the line, No. 20/19 Virginia (8-2, 5-1 ACC), travels to Duke (5-4, 4-1) – the Cavaliers’ third trip this year to the Research Triangle – for its final ACC road game of season. Kickoff from Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2 and the Virginia Sports Radio Network.

In a game without a touchdown from scrimmage, Virginia fell to Wake Forest 16-9 at Scott Stadium last week, while Duke dropped a 37-34 decision in a matchup that featured three lead changes in the fourth quarter. Full Game Preview →

Note: As of Nov. 1, YouTube TV customers can no longer watch the Virginia Cavaliers on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews, ACC Network and ACC Network Extra. Take action and keep watching by visiting KeepMyNetworks.com.