Virginia Hosts UMBC at Thursday for UVA Strong Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (2-0) is set to host UMBC (1-1) on Thursday (Nov. 13). Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).

UVA Strong Day

The Virginia women’s basketball program will honor lives and memories Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry as part of UVA Strong Day at John Paul Jones Arena. The first 1,000 fans to arrive will receive a free UVA Strong t-shirt.

Broadcast Information

Thursday night’s game will be streamed on ACCNX on ESPN.com/watch and the ESPN app.

The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9-FM/1070-AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Spots mobile app

Live statistics will be provided through StatBroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com.

For Openers

Head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton is 30-8 against non-conference opposition in her four seasons at the helm at UVA.

NC State transfer, Caitlin Weimar, needs 3 rebounds to reach 1,000 for her career

Virginia is in its 53rd season of women’s basketball sporting a 995-563 (.638) record.

The Series Against UMBC

Virginia is set to match up with UMBC for the fifth time in series history.

The Cavaliers have won all four of the previous meetings, three of which took place in Charlottesville.

Virginia has a 26.8 point average margin of victory all-time against the Retrievers.

Last Time Out

Kymora Johnson netted 23 points, seven assists and five steals to help guide Virginia past Bucknell.

Tabitha Amanze recorded a double-double (11 pts, 11 reb) to mark the second of her career and her first in a Virginia uniform.

Gabby White logged 11 points, six rebounds and three assists in the second game of her collegiate career

The Cavaliers outrebounded Bucknell 52-23. UVA has recorded 50+ rebounds in back-to-back games for the first time since February of 2010 (51 vs Longwood, 55 vs UNC)

The Returners

This season, Virginia returns five players from last year’s squad including first team All-ACC Selection and WBCA All-America Honorable Mention Kymora Johnson.

The Cavaliers also return Paris Clark, Olivia McGhee, Breona Hurd and Jillian Brown.

The Newcomers

UVA inked seven players from the transfer portal this offseason including five bigs: Sa’Myah Smith (LSU), Tabitha Amanze (Princeton), Adeang Ring (UCF), Caitlin Weimar (NC State), and Dannelle Arigbabu (West Virginia).

Virginia also landed a pair of guards in Raiane Dias Dos Santos (FSU), and Romi Levy (USF).

Virginia signed four-star freshman guard Gabby White who ranked No. 96 in the ESPN HoopGurlz Top 100 recruiting rankings.

The 2025-26 Schedule