Brackets Released for CSCAA Dual Meet Challenge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association is excited to unveil the bracket for its inaugural CSCAA Dual Meet Challenge, a first-of-its-kind event showcasing top collegiate swimming programs in an innovative, head-to-head format. Each meet builds toward the next, culminating in a thrilling Sunday that will crown the inaugural Dual Meet Challenge champion. Participating teams include the host institution, the University of Tennessee, as well as the University of Michigan, Arizona State University, and the University of Virginia.

Based on the November 2025 CSCAA Top 25 Division I Dual Meet Polls, the #1 seed in the first meet is the Arizona State Men (ranked #2 in the men’s poll), and the University of Virginia Women (ranked #1 in the women’s poll) will lead the women’s bracket.

The event will take place November 21–23 in Knoxville, Tennessee, featuring a total of seven dual meets over three days. The action will stream on SEC Network +.

The CSCAA is proud to partner with engaged alumni networks, key sponsors and a group of coaches committed to advancing the sport in bold and creative ways. Together, this coalition aims to deliver a proof-of-concept event that can be replicated in the future.

“The Dual Meet Challenge represents a new way to bring excitement and connection to collegiate swimming,” said Sam Barany, Executive Director of the CSCAA. “This event brings together top-ranked teams, innovative coaches, and engaged fans in a format that celebrates competition while creating a blueprint for the future of the sport.”

The CSCAA Dual Meet Challenge is designed not only as a competition, but as a long-term investment in the growth, excitement, and visibility of collegiate swimming and diving. Four top programs have committed to bringing this concept to life, underscoring a shared belief in elevating the sport’s impact for years to come. The weekend will also feature a special instructional clinic for a local club team led by Olympians Chase Kalisz and Elizabeth Beisel, giving young athletes a rare opportunity to learn directly from two of the sport’s elite performers.

Leading swimming influencer Kyle Sockwell will be engaged both in advance of and throughout the meet, enhancing the event atmosphere through live coverage on SEC+ Network and the USA Swimming Network. To further highlight the sport’s grassroots pipeline, a 12-and-under exhibition race for USA Swimming athletes will take place during the festivities—demonstrating the value of a block-party–style environment that brings together collegiate competitors, rising age-group swimmers, and the broader swimming community.

This initiative is made possible through the support of key partners, including Hydrosite, Visit Knox Sports, Speedo and Dude Wipes the event’s official brand sponsor. It also reflects a shared vision with USA Swimming to unite the sport’s collegiate, club, professional, and fan communities around a single event that celebrates the future of swimming.