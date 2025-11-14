Virginia Falls 3-1 At No. 15 North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – The Virginia volleyball team (10-15, 3-12 ACC) fell to No. 15 North Carolina (19-5, 12-3) in four sets (18-25, 25-23, 19-25, 22-25) at Carmichael Arena on Friday night (Nov.14)

Reagan Ennist recorded a match-high 20 kills while Caroline Lang led all competitors in the contest with five total blocks. Zoey Dood paced the Virginia offense on Friday with 22 assists.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Set 1: North Carolina 25, Virginia 18

To open the Friday night contest, North Carolina collected nine of the first 12 points to force a Virginia timeout. Following the break, UVA pulled to within four points at 13-9 when Lang landed back-to-back kills. UNC led by as many as eight points at 22-14 before seizing the game on a Virginia attacking error.

Set 2: Virginia 25, North Carolina 23

In a set that saw 13 ties and five lead changes, UNC tallied the first three points in the game before Virginia battled back to even the set at 6-6. Through the heart of the game, the two squads traded points until a 4-0 North Carolina run at 20-17 forced a Cavalier timeout. Virginia dominated out of the timeout by collecting eight of the final 11 to tie up the match.

Set 3: North Carolina 25, Virginia 19

North Carolina jumped out to an early 4-2 advantage before Virginia took its first lead of the set with a 4-0 run to make it an 8-6 contest. The Tar Heels answered with a 6-1 run of their own to make the Cavaliers call a timeout at 13-10. In the later stages, UVA and UNC traded scoring spurts before North Carolina ended the game by nabbing five of the last seven points.

Set 4: North Carolina 25, Virginia 22

Virginia jumped out to a 6-3 lead in the fourth set that included a Boothe service ace to open the frame. The Tar Heels took their first lead of the game with a 6-1 run and forced Virginia to take a timeout at 9-7. Following the timeout, Virginia and North Carolina traded runs, leading to Ennist notching the set at 20-20 with a kill. UNC took a timeout following the Ennist kill and proceeded to score five of the final seven points to claim the match.

MATCH NOTES

North Carolina moves to 58-16 all-time against Virginia and has taken the last seven matches over the Cavaliers.

On the season, UVA has taken a set in four of six matches against ranked opponents.

Friday was the fourth time this season that Reagan Ennist recorded 20 or more kills in a match.

Reagan Ennist has led Virginia in kills during all 15 ACC matches this season.

Caroline Lang tied her season-high with five blocks on Friday.

UVA out-blocked UNC on the night, 9-7.

UP NEXT

The Cavaliers will close out the road swing on Sunday (Nov. 16) against Duke. First serve is slated for 1 p.m. and will be streamed on ACCNX.