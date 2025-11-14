Virginia Men Finish Third while Women finish Fourth at NCAA Southeast Regional Championships
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s and women’s cross country teams had a solid outing at the 2025 NCAA Southeast Regional Championships as the Cavalier men finished third and the women finished fourth in the team standings and on Friday (Nov.14) at Panorama Farms.
The No.16 women’s cross country team kicked things off with a 6k race in which three Cavaliers ran away with All-Region honors. G illian Bushee led the way for the Cavaliers with a 10th place finish crossing the line in 19:42.2. Tatum David (19:47.3) and Stella Kermes (19:58.0) both earned the first cross country All-Region honors of their careers with a 12th and 19th place finish. Cate DeSousa (20:34.0, 45th), Tatum Olesen (20:39.1, 52nd) and Mary Ellen Eudaly (20:41.7, 54th) also turned in strong performances finishing inside the top 55 of 257 total competitors.
The Virginia women finished fourth in the team standings with a total of 138 points. The ACC took seven of the top 10 spots in the team standings as the NC State (55) Wolfpack secured the victory followed by North Carolina (108, 3rd), Virginia (183, 4th), Wake Forest (147, 5th), Duke (194, 6th), Virginia Tech (223, 7th) and Clemson (243, 8th).
On the men’s side, the No. 4 Cavaliers finished third in the team standings with a total of 95 points. Leading the way for the Cavaliers was the trio of Gary Martin, Brett Gardner and Justin Wachtel with top 20 performances. Martin finished fifth clocking 29:37.5 while Gardner crossed the line in 29:43.8 for seventh and Wachtel in 13th place with his time of 29:55.8.
The trio of Cavaliers in Nicholas Bendtsen, Adam Balewicz and Andrew Jones finished among the top fifty runners in the 240-athlete field. Bendtsen crossed the line in 30:77.1 to finish in 32nd place while Balewicz finished 38th clocking 30:30.6. Rounding things out was Jones in 42nd place with his time of 30:37.1.
With third- and fourth-place team finishes, the Cavaliers will await the NCAA Selection Show in hope of securing at-large bids to the 2025 NCAA Cross Country Championships next Saturday (Nov. 22) in Columbia, Mo.
NCAA Selection Show
With a top-two finish at nine regional meets, a total of 18 teams will secure automatic qualification to the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships by the end of the day. The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Cross Country selection committee will announce 13 at-large selections to the NCAA Championships via a selection show on Saturday (Nov. 15) at 5 p.m. ET.
All-Region
The top 25 runners from each race were awarded All-Region honors. A total of six Cavaliers made the cut including Gillian Bushee, Tatum David, Stella Kermes, Gary Martin, Brett Gardner, Justin Wachtel. Of Virginia’s All-Region honorees, five earned All-ACC accolades at the 2025 ACC Championships.
Men
7. Brett Gardner
13. Justin Wachtel
12. Tatum David
2025 NCAA Southeast Regional Championships
Panorama Farms Cross Country Course
Charlottesville, Va.
-
NC State — 55
-
South Carolina — 100
-
North Carolina — 108
-
Virginia — 138
-
Wake Forest — 147
-
Duke — 194
-
Virginia Tech — 223
-
Clemson — 243
-
Kentucky — 266
-
Liberty — 267
-
Louisville — 305
-
Furman — 322
-
Eastern Kentucky — 339
-
High Point — 340
-
Charlotte — 351
-
Elon — 443
-
Richmond — 538
-
William & Mary — 544
-
Murray State — 607
-
George Mason — 629
-
UNC-Asheville — 636
-
Davidson — 657
-
App State — 705
-
College of Charleston — 741
-
Charleston Southern — 766
-
Radford — 788
-
James Madison — 832
-
Longwood — 845
-
Coastal Carolina — 882
-
Western Carolina — 884
-
Campbell — 920
-
Northern Kentucky — 925
-
Winthrop — 1006
-
USC Upstate — 1023
-
Hampton — 1053
-
Morehead State — 1074
-
Western Kentucky — NTS
-
East Carolina — NTS
-
Queens — NTS
-
Bellarmine — NTS
-
VCU — NTS
-
Presbyterian — NTS
-
Wake Forest — 55
-
Eastern Kentucky — 68
-
Virginia — 95
-
Virginia Tech — 119
-
North Carolina — 157
-
Louisville — 177
-
Furman — 185
-
Kentucky — 193
-
Duke — 244
-
NC State — 289
-
Charlotte — 332
-
William & Mary — 347
-
Liberty — 350
-
Charleston Southern — 384
-
Clemson — 386
-
App State — 441
-
George Mason — 501
-
High Point — 513
-
Northern Kentucky — 620
-
UNC-Asheville — 643
-
Western Kentucky — 648
-
UNC-Greensboro — 697
-
College of Charleston — 703
-
Elon — 714
-
Bellarmine — 733
-
Richmond — 810
-
Murray State — 828
-
Coastal Carolina — 844
-
Radford — 864
-
USC Upstate — 873
-
Morehead State — 876
-
Longwood — 899
-
Winthrop — 1019
-
Davidson — NTS
-
SC State — NTS
-
Western Carolina — NTS
-
Campbell — NTS
-
Presbyterian — NTS
-
Hampton — NTS
-
Queens — NTS