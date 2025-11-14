Virginia Men Finish Third while Women finish Fourth at NCAA Southeast Regional Championships 

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s and women’s cross country teams had a solid outing at the 2025 NCAA Southeast Regional Championships as the Cavalier men finished third and the women finished fourth in the team standings and on Friday (Nov.14) at Panorama Farms.

The No.16 women’s cross country team kicked things off with a 6k race in which three Cavaliers ran away with All-Region honors. G illian Bushee led the way for the Cavaliers with a 10th place finish crossing the line in 19:42.2. Tatum David (19:47.3) and Stella Kermes (19:58.0) both earned the first cross country All-Region honors of their careers with a 12th and 19th place finish. Cate DeSousa (20:34.0, 45th), Tatum Olesen (20:39.1, 52nd) and Mary Ellen Eudaly (20:41.7, 54th) also turned in strong performances finishing inside the top 55 of 257 total competitors.

The Virginia women finished fourth in the team standings with a total of 138 points. The ACC took seven of the top 10 spots in the team standings as the NC State (55) Wolfpack secured the victory followed by North Carolina (108, 3rd), Virginia (183, 4th), Wake Forest (147, 5th), Duke (194, 6th), Virginia Tech (223, 7th) and Clemson (243, 8th).

On the men’s side, the No. 4 Cavaliers finished third in the team standings with a total of 95 points. Leading the way for the Cavaliers was the trio of Gary Martin, Brett Gardner and Justin Wachtel with top 20 performances. Martin finished fifth clocking 29:37.5 while Gardner crossed the line in 29:43.8 for seventh and Wachtel in 13th place with his time of 29:55.8.

The trio of Cavaliers in Nicholas Bendtsen, Adam Balewicz and Andrew Jones finished among the top fifty runners in the 240-athlete field. Bendtsen crossed the line in 30:77.1 to finish in 32nd place while Balewicz finished 38th clocking 30:30.6. Rounding things out was Jones in 42nd place with his time of 30:37.1.

With third- and fourth-place team finishes, the Cavaliers will await the NCAA Selection Show in hope of securing at-large bids to the 2025 NCAA Cross Country Championships next Saturday (Nov. 22) in Columbia, Mo.

NCAA Selection Show

With a top-two finish at nine regional meets, a total of 18 teams will secure automatic qualification to the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships by the end of the day. The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Cross Country selection committee will announce 13 at-large selections to the NCAA Championships via a selection show on Saturday (Nov. 15) at 5 p.m. ET.



All-Region

The top 25 runners from each race were awarded All-Region honors. A total of six Cavaliers made the cut including Gillian Bushee, Tatum David, Stella Kermes, Gary Martin, Brett Gardner, Justin Wachtel. Of Virginia’s All-Region honorees, five earned All-ACC accolades at the 2025 ACC Championships.



Men

5. Gary Martin

7. Brett Gardner

13. Justin Wachtel

Women

10. Gillian Bushee

12. Tatum David

19. Stella Kermes



2025 NCAA Southeast Regional Championships

Panorama Farms Cross Country Course

Charlottesville, Va.

Women’s Top-15 Results (6k)

NC State — 55 South Carolina — 100 North Carolina — 108 Virginia — 138 Wake Forest — 147 Duke — 194 Virginia Tech — 223 Clemson — 243 Kentucky — 266 Liberty — 267 Louisville — 305 Furman — 322 Eastern Kentucky — 339 High Point — 340 Charlotte — 351 Elon — 443 Richmond — 538 William & Mary — 544 Murray State — 607 George Mason — 629 UNC-Asheville — 636 Davidson — 657 App State — 705 College of Charleston — 741 Charleston Southern — 766 Radford — 788 James Madison — 832 Longwood — 845 Coastal Carolina — 882 Western Carolina — 884 Campbell — 920 Northern Kentucky — 925 Winthrop — 1006 USC Upstate — 1023 Hampton — 1053 Morehead State — 1074 Western Kentucky — NTS East Carolina — NTS Queens — NTS Bellarmine — NTS VCU — NTS Presbyterian — NTS

Men’s Top-15 Results (10k)