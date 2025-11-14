Virginia Men Finish Third while Women finish Fourth at NCAA Southeast Regional Championships 

Virginia Cavaliers Official Athletic Site
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s and women’s cross country teams had a solid outing at the 2025 NCAA Southeast Regional Championships as the Cavalier men finished third and the women finished fourth in the team standings and on Friday (Nov.14) at Panorama Farms.

The No.16 women’s cross country team kicked things off with a 6k race in which three Cavaliers ran away with All-Region honors. G illian Bushee led the way for the Cavaliers with a 10th place finish crossing the line in 19:42.2. Tatum David (19:47.3) and Stella Kermes (19:58.0) both earned the first cross country All-Region honors of their careers with a 12th and 19th place finish. Cate DeSousa (20:34.0, 45th), Tatum Olesen (20:39.1, 52nd) and Mary Ellen Eudaly (20:41.7, 54th) also turned in strong performances finishing inside the top 55 of 257 total competitors.

The Virginia women finished fourth in the team standings with a total of 138 points. The ACC took seven of the top 10 spots in the team standings as the NC State (55) Wolfpack secured the victory followed by North Carolina (108, 3rd), Virginia (183, 4th), Wake Forest (147, 5th), Duke (194, 6th), Virginia Tech (223, 7th) and Clemson (243, 8th).

On the men’s side, the No. 4 Cavaliers finished third in the team standings with a total of 95 points. Leading the way for the Cavaliers was the trio of Gary Martin, Brett Gardner and Justin Wachtel with top 20 performances. Martin finished fifth clocking 29:37.5 while Gardner crossed the line in 29:43.8 for seventh and Wachtel in 13th place with his time of 29:55.8.

The trio of Cavaliers in Nicholas Bendtsen, Adam Balewicz and Andrew Jones finished among the top fifty runners in the 240-athlete field. Bendtsen crossed the line in 30:77.1 to finish in 32nd place while Balewicz finished 38th clocking 30:30.6. Rounding things out was Jones in 42nd place with his time of 30:37.1.

With third- and fourth-place team finishes, the Cavaliers will await the NCAA Selection Show in hope of securing at-large bids to the 2025 NCAA Cross Country Championships next Saturday (Nov. 22) in Columbia, Mo.

NCAA Selection Show
With a top-two finish at nine regional meets, a total of 18 teams will secure automatic qualification to the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships by the end of the day. The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Cross Country selection committee will announce 13 at-large selections to the NCAA Championships via a selection show on Saturday (Nov. 15) at 5 p.m. ET.

All-Region

The top 25 runners from each race were awarded All-Region honors. A total of six Cavaliers made the cut including Gillian Bushee, Tatum David, Stella Kermes, Gary Martin, Brett Gardner, Justin Wachtel. Of Virginia’s All-Region honorees, five earned All-ACC accolades at the 2025 ACC Championships.


Men
5. Gary Martin
7. Brett Gardner
13. Justin Wachtel
 
Women
10. Gillian Bushee
12. Tatum David
19. Stella Kermes


2025 NCAA Southeast Regional Championships
Panorama Farms Cross Country Course
Charlottesville, Va. 

Women’s Top-15 Results (6k)
  1. NC State — 55
  2. South Carolina — 100
  3. North Carolina — 108
  4. Virginia — 138
  5. Wake Forest — 147
  6. Duke — 194
  7. Virginia Tech — 223
  8. Clemson — 243
  9. Kentucky — 266
  10. Liberty — 267
  11. Louisville — 305
  12. Furman — 322
  13. Eastern Kentucky — 339
  14. High Point — 340
  15. Charlotte — 351
  16. Elon — 443
  17. Richmond — 538
  18. William & Mary — 544
  19. Murray State — 607
  20. George Mason — 629
  21. UNC-Asheville — 636
  22. Davidson — 657
  23. App State — 705
  24. College of Charleston — 741
  25. Charleston Southern — 766
  26. Radford — 788
  27. James Madison — 832
  28. Longwood — 845
  29. Coastal Carolina — 882
  30. Western Carolina — 884
  31. Campbell — 920
  32. Northern Kentucky — 925
  33. Winthrop — 1006
  34. USC Upstate — 1023
  35. Hampton — 1053
  36. Morehead State — 1074
  37. Western Kentucky — NTS
  38. East Carolina — NTS
  39. Queens — NTS
  40. Bellarmine — NTS
  41. VCU — NTS
  42. Presbyterian — NTS
Men’s Top-15 Results (10k)
  1. Wake Forest — 55
  2. Eastern Kentucky — 68
  3. Virginia — 95
  4. Virginia Tech — 119
  5. North Carolina — 157
  6. Louisville — 177
  7. Furman — 185
  8. Kentucky — 193
  9. Duke — 244
  10. NC State — 289
  11. Charlotte — 332
  12. William & Mary — 347
  13. Liberty — 350
  14. Charleston Southern — 384
  15. Clemson — 386
  16. App State — 441
  17. George Mason — 501
  18. High Point — 513
  19. Northern Kentucky — 620
  20. UNC-Asheville — 643
  21. Western Kentucky — 648
  22. UNC-Greensboro — 697
  23. College of Charleston — 703
  24. Elon — 714
  25. Bellarmine — 733
  26. Richmond — 810
  27. Murray State — 828
  28. Coastal Carolina — 844
  29. Radford — 864
  30. USC Upstate — 873
  31. Morehead State  — 876
  32. Longwood  — 899
  33. Winthrop  — 1019
  34. Davidson  — NTS
  35. SC State  — NTS
  36. Western Carolina  — NTS
  37. Campbell  — NTS
  38. Presbyterian  — NTS
  39. Hampton  — NTS
  40. Queens  — NTS

