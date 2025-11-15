Cavaliers Earn At-Large Selections to 2025 NCAA Cross Country Championships

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Selection Committee announced Saturday (Nov. 15) that the Virginia men’s and women’s cross country teams have each earned at-large selections to the 2025 NCAA Championships set to be run at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia, Mo. on Saturday (Nov. 22). The women’s 6k will be run at 10:20 a.m. ET followed by the men’s 10k at 11:10 a.m. ET.

The selection comes following the NCAA Southeast Regional Championships where the Cavalier men placed third overall while the Virginia women finished fourth at Panorama Farms in Charlottesville, Va. on Friday (Nov. 14). Two weeks prior, the Virginia men won the ACC Cross Country Championship while the women finished fifth.

Both teams qualified for the NCAA Cross Country Championships for the fourth consecutive year. Both races will stream live on ESPNU and live results can be found at Virginiasports.com. From Director of Cross Country & Track & Field Vin Lananna:

“The men and women entered the day at the Southeast Regional with the objective to advance to the NCAA Championships. Mission accomplished. Next stop Columbia, Missouri.”