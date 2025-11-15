No. 6 Virginia Wins 8-1 Against No. 9 Dartmouth

NEW HAVEN, Conn.– The No. 6 Virginia men’s squash team (4-0) posted an 8-1 win over No. 9 Dartmouth (0-1) on Saturday (Nov. 15) in a neutral-site match held at Yale’s Brady Squash Center in New Haven, Conn.
The Cavaliers won their first eight matches to go up 8-0 before Dartmouth won a marathon one-hour, 19-minute five-game match at position seven.
Sophomore Juan Jose Torres Lara, senior JP Tew and freshman Oscar Okonkwo all won their matches 3-0.
CAVALIER NOTES
- This is Virginia’s second time starting a season 4-0
- Freshman Juan Irisarri improved to 4-0 at the top position
- Dylan Morran and JP Tew also improved to 4-0
- Virginia improves to 5-0 all-time against Dartmouth
- This was the season-opener for Dartmouth
UP NEXT
- Virginia closes out the road trip by taking on No. 4 Yale on Sunday (Nov. 16) at noon
#6 Virginia 8, #9 Dartmouth 1
1 | Juan Irisarri (VA) def. Shan Jolly (DART) 11-9, 11-1, 7-11, 8-11, 11-4
2 | Juan Jose Torres Lara (VA) def. Samuel Boulanger (DART) 11-8, 11-8, 11-9
3 | JP Tew (VA) def. Wei Yan Tho (DART) 11-5, 11-6, 11-8
4 | Dylan Moran (VA) def. Arihant K S (DART) 11-6, 5-11, 13-11, 11-4
5 | Krishna Mishra (VA) def. Callan Venkatesan (DART) 9-11, 11-7, 11-9, 9-11, 11-6
6 | Oscar Okonkwo (VA) def. Felix Feldman (DART) 11-8, 11-4, 11-7
7 | Brandon Wang (DART) def. Nathan Rosenzweig (VA) 11-5, 2-11, 9-11, 11-3, 15-13
8 | Henry Raine (VA) def. Rohan Ray (DART) 7-11, 11-6, 11-7, 11-5
9 | Matthew Dayle (VA) def. Rana Thakkar (DART) 11-13, 11-5, 11-8, 11-7