No. 6 Virginia Wins 8-1 Against No. 9 Dartmouth

NEW HAVEN, Conn.– The No. 6 Virginia men’s squash team (4-0) posted an 8-1 win over No. 9 Dartmouth (0-1) on Saturday (Nov. 15) in a neutral-site match held at Yale’s Brady Squash Center in New Haven, Conn.

The Cavaliers won their first eight matches to go up 8-0 before Dartmouth won a marathon one-hour, 19-minute five-game match at position seven.

Sophomore Juan Jose Torres Lara, senior JP Tew and freshman Oscar Okonkwo all won their matches 3-0.

CAVALIER NOTES

This is Virginia’s second time starting a season 4-0

Freshman Juan Irisarri improved to 4-0 at the top position

Dylan Morran and JP Tew also improved to 4-0

Virginia improves to 5-0 all-time against Dartmouth

This was the season-opener for Dartmouth

