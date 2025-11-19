Top-Seeded Hoos Face No. 8 Seed Penn State Thursday Night

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 1 seed Virginia women’s soccer team (13-3-4) continues play in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday (Nov. 14) when the Cavaliers host eighth-seeded Penn State (10-7-4) at Klöckner Stadium.
Kick is set for 6 p.m. following the other second-round matchup between Arkansas and Washington which will begin at 3 p.m.
TICKETS AND PARKING
Tickets are on sale at UVATix.com. General admission seats are $11 in advance and $13 on game day. Reserved seats are $16 in advance and $18 on game day. Parking can also be purchased for $10 in advance and $15 at the lot.
Virginia students can purchase a ticket for $6 through their student ticketing account at UVASHOTS.com. If purchased at the venue, students must present a valid student ID to get the student rate.
HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION
Thursday night’s contest will be streamed on ESPN+ and is available through ESPN.com and the ESPN app. Live stats are also available and links to both are at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVAWomenSoccer).
NOTING THE HOOS
- Virginia is a one seed in the NCAA Tournament for the fifth time in program history (2013, 2015, 2019, 2021 and 2025) and is one of three one seeds this season from the ACC
- The Hoos advanced to the second round with a 5-0 win over High Point last weekend in which five Cavaliers scored – including a goal and a two-assist game from Maggie Cagle
- Virginia has advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament 34 times in its 37 appearances
- The Hoos are looking to advance to the third round of the NCAA Tournament for the 26th time
- Maggie Cagle continues to be efficient in her chances this season, rankings second in the ACC in shot accuracy (.651) and sixth nationally with 28-of-43 shots on frame and nine goals
- With her two assists against High Point, Cagle is now fifth all-time at Virginia in game-winning assists (13), while Lia Godfrey is tied for sixth (12) in a career
- Cagle and Godfrey have been a potent duo for UVA with a combined 56 goals and 63 assists between the two for their careers – both rank in the top five for all active D1 players in career assists
- Godfrey is second among active D1 players in career assists, while Cagle ranks fifth
- Cagle and Godfrey are one of two active duos in the country to have tallied at least 50 goals and 50 assists in a career along with Stanford’s Jasmine Aikey and Andrea Kitahata
- The Hoos played the nation’s toughest schedule heading into NCAA Tournament
- Virginia played 14-of-19 games against teams in the RPI top 50 and eight against the RPI Top 15
- Pearl Cecil and Kira Waller each notched their first career assists in the last outing vs. HPU
- The shutout of High Point was the 12th of the season for the Cavaliers
THE SERIES WITH PENN STATE
- Virginia and Penn State have met 19 times with the Hoos leading the series 10-8-1 over the Nittany Lions
- The Hoos are 3-4-0 against Penn State in games played at Klöckner Stadium, but lead in games played on the road
- Virginia and Penn State met earlier this season with the Hoos taking the 1-0 victory at Klöckner Stadium on a Maggie Cagle goal
- This is the fifth meeting between the teams in the NCAA Tournament and first post-season meeting at Klöckner Stadium
- Virginia leads 3-1-0 in games played in the NCAA Tournament against the Nittany Lions and have won three straight
WHAT’S ON THE LINE THURSDAY
- Virginia and Penn State face off looking to advance to the Round of 16 of the NCAA Tournament
- The winner of Thursday’s contest will face the winner of a matchup between Arkansas and Washington
- That third round game will be played at Klöckner Stadium at 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoon
- Arkansas is the five seed and is ranked No. 4 nationally, while Washington is the 4 seed and ranked No. 13
- Virginia is 2-0-0 against Arkansas with meetings in the 1991 and 1992 seasons
- The Hoos are 1-0-0 against Washington with the one meeting coming in the 1997 season