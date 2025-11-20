Virginia Announces 2026 Women’s Lacrosse Schedule

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Head coach Sonia LaMonica has announced the 2026 Virginia women’s lacrosse schedule.

The schedule is highlighted by a home contest against Syracuse on Saturday, March 21, which will be part of a men’s and women’s doubleheader played at Scott Stadium. The game also takes place during a weekend of celebration of the 50th anniversary of the inaugural season of Virginia women’s lacrosse.

Virginia opens the season with back-to-back home games against Navy (Feb. 6) and Richmond (Feb. 11). Stanford (Feb. 28), Princeton (March 11), Clemson (March 14), James Madison (March 25), North Carolina (April 3) and Boston College (April 11) will also be playing at Klöckner Stadium this season.

For the second-straight year, the Cavaliers will play a preseason scrimmage against Johns Hopkins on Saturday, Jan. 24, at the St. James in Springfield, Va. The road schedule also includes a Sunday, March 8 contest at Florida State in their inaugural season of women’s lacrosse. UVA wraps up the regular season on Thursday, April 16, in Blacksburg, taking on Virginia Tech in a Smithfield Commonwealth Clash contest.

The eight-team ACC Championship returns to American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. April 22-26.

The NCAA semifinals and championship will be held at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium on May 22 and 24 in Evanston, Ill. First, second round and quarterfinal matches will be contested at campus sites May 8, 10 and 14.

New this year, all regular-season home contests at Klöckner Stadium will feature complimentary admission, an initiative that supports Virginia Athletics’ broader effort to increase fan engagement and attendance across all sports for the 2025-26 season and beyond.

All tickets for UVA’s lacrosse doubleheader at Scott Stadium on March 21 are general admission. Doubleheader tickets are included at no additional cost for all men’s lacrosse season-ticket members. More information about game tickets will be released at a later date.

Start times and broadcast selections will also be announced at a later date, as released by the Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners.