Virginia Men's Lacrosse Releases 2026 Schedule

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s lacrosse program announced its 2026 schedule Thursday (Nov. 20). The 14-game regular-season slate features eight home contests, including a doubleheader at Scott Stadium against Utah on March 21, alongside the UVA women’s lacrosse game against Syracuse.

In addition to their matchup with the Utes, the Cavaliers’ home schedule features seven regular-season games at Klöckner Stadium: Colgate (Feb. 8), Johns Hopkins (Feb. 28), Towson (March 7), Dartmouth (March 23), Notre Dame (March 28), North Carolina (April 18), and Drexel (April 24).

Virginia’s road slate consists of Richmond (Feb. 14), Stony Brook (Feb. 21), High Point (March 3), Maryland (March 14), Duke (April 4) and Syracuse (April 11).

“The stiffer the competition, the more we define ourselves,” Tiffany said of his year’s schedule. “In 2026, we will take an arduous journey through the toughest of environments and opponents. NCAA tournament teams abound on our schedule, and we will find ourselves twice in the state of New York at iconic, unique lacrosse venues.

“Locally, we have a great slate of teams coming to Charlottesville while we will also head to Richmond early in the season. Two doubleheaders with our women’s program, one of which will be at Scott Stadium, will offer the lacrosse fan double the action and our first contest on David A. Harrison III Field since 2011.”

Start times and broadcast selections will also be announced at a later date as released by the Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners.

For the second consecutive year, the four-team ACC Tournament takes place at American Legion Memorial Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.) on May 1 and 3.

The 2026 NCAA Tournament features eight first-round games (May 9-10) at campus sites. This year’s quarterfinals will take place at James M. Shuart Stadium (Hempstead, N.Y.) on May 16 and Delaware Stadium (Newark, Del.) on May 17.

The 2026 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championships, also known as Championship Weekend, will be hosted by UVA at Scott Stadium over Memorial Day weekend (May 23-25). Read More

Ticket Information

Virginia men’s lacrosse season-ticket renewal applications are still available through Friday, Nov. 28. Existing season-ticket members can renew their tickets through their UVATix.com online account. Renewing season tickets secures seats at the lowest possible price and provides an opportunity to enter the priority selection process to upgrade seat locations.

Fans interested in securing a season-ticket membership for the 2026 season should place a $25 deposit to be entered into the priority selection process.

All tickets for UVA’s lacrosse doubleheader at Scott Stadium on March 21 are general admission. Doubleheader tickets are included at no additional cost for all men’s lacrosse season-ticket members.

Noting the 2026 Schedule