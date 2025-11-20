Virginia Men's Lacrosse Releases 2026 Schedule

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s lacrosse program announced its 2026 schedule Thursday (Nov. 20). The 14-game regular-season slate features eight home contests, including a doubleheader at Scott Stadium against Utah on March 21, alongside the UVA women’s lacrosse game against Syracuse.
In addition to their matchup with the Utes, the Cavaliers’ home schedule features seven regular-season games at Klöckner Stadium: Colgate (Feb. 8), Johns Hopkins (Feb. 28), Towson (March 7), Dartmouth (March 23), Notre Dame (March 28), North Carolina (April 18), and Drexel (April 24).
Virginia’s road slate consists of Richmond (Feb. 14), Stony Brook (Feb. 21), High Point (March 3), Maryland (March 14), Duke (April 4) and Syracuse (April 11).
“The stiffer the competition, the more we define ourselves,” Tiffany said of his year’s schedule. “In 2026, we will take an arduous journey through the toughest of environments and opponents. NCAA tournament teams abound on our schedule, and we will find ourselves twice in the state of New York at iconic, unique lacrosse venues.
“Locally, we have a great slate of teams coming to Charlottesville while we will also head to Richmond early in the season. Two doubleheaders with our women’s program, one of which will be at Scott Stadium, will offer the lacrosse fan double the action and our first contest on David A. Harrison III Field since 2011.”
Start times and broadcast selections will also be announced at a later date as released by the Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners.
For the second consecutive year, the four-team ACC Tournament takes place at American Legion Memorial Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.) on May 1 and 3.
The 2026 NCAA Tournament features eight first-round games (May 9-10) at campus sites. This year’s quarterfinals will take place at James M. Shuart Stadium (Hempstead, N.Y.) on May 16 and Delaware Stadium (Newark, Del.) on May 17.
The 2026 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championships, also known as Championship Weekend, will be hosted by UVA at Scott Stadium over Memorial Day weekend (May 23-25). Read More
Ticket Information
Virginia men’s lacrosse season-ticket renewal applications are still available through Friday, Nov. 28. Existing season-ticket members can renew their tickets through their UVATix.com online account. Renewing season tickets secures seats at the lowest possible price and provides an opportunity to enter the priority selection process to upgrade seat locations.
Fans interested in securing a season-ticket membership for the 2026 season should place a $25 deposit to be entered into the priority selection process.
All tickets for UVA’s lacrosse doubleheader at Scott Stadium on March 21 are general admission. Doubleheader tickets are included at no additional cost for all men’s lacrosse season-ticket members.
Noting the 2026 Schedule
- Virginia will face eight teams that participated in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, including non-conference foes Colgate, Richmond, Towson and Maryland.
- For the second straight season, UVA hosts the Raiders in its season opener.
- For the first time since in over 20 years, Lars Tiffany and UVA associate head coach Kevin Cassese return to the sidelines at Stony Brook, but this time as Cavalier coaches. When Tiffany was the head coach at Stony Brook for the 2005 and 2006 seasons, Cassese served as an assistant coach for the Seawolves during the 2005 season.
- Virginia will face Johns Hopkins for the 100th all-time meeting between the two teams, the most contested series in all of Division I men’s lacrosse.
- The Dartmouth game marks the return of former UVA assistant coach Sean Kirwan, who is entering his third season as Big Green head coach. Kirwan won national championships at UVA in 2019 and 2021.
- This year’s doubleheader marks the first lacrosse game played at Scott Stadium since the 2011 “hail game,” when the Cavaliers hosted Maryland. Despite falling to the Terrapins in the regular-season meeting, the Cavalieres went on to defeat UMD in the NCAA championship game at M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore).
- The NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Championship returns to Scott Stadium for the first time since 1982. The event was previously staged at Scott Stadium in 1977.
- Not since 2002 (at Rutgers) have the NCAA Championships been held on a college campus.