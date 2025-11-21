Virginia Set To Host NC State, Wake Forest For Senior Weekend at JPJ

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia volleyball team (11-15, 4-12 ACC) will welcome the NC State Wolfpack (13-13, 6-10 ACC) and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (13-14, 7-9 ACC) to John Paul Jones Arena for a pair of matches on Senior Weekend.

Match Information

Matchup: NC State vs. Virginia

Date/Time: Friday, Nov. 21 • 7 p.m.

Location: John Paul Jones Arena (Charlottesville, Va.)

Watch: ACCNX

Live Stats: Statbroadcast

Matchup: Wake Forest vs. Virginia

Date/Time: Sunday, Nov. 23 • 1 p.m.

Location: John Paul Jones Arena (Charlottesville, Va.)

Watch: ACCNX

Live Stats: Statbroadcast

SEATING AND PARKING INFORMATION

General admission tickets are on sale at the box office by calling the ticket office at 434-924-8821.

Single-game general admission tickets start at $9, while JPJ general admission season passes for all five matches can be purchased for $33.

Parking will be available to the public free of charge in all surrounding JPJ lots, including the JPJ garage.

Fans interested in purchasing a suite should call the ticket office at 434-924-8821 to learn more about pricing and availability.

PROMOS

All fans attending Friday’s match against NC State will receive free ice cream, courtesy of Ben & Jerry’s, before the match, while supplies last.

Friday night is also Greek Night at John Paul Jones Arena. The Greek organization with the highest attendance will receive a $500 donation.

On Sunday, the first 250 fans will receive a UVA-themed koozie.

SENIOR DAY

The Virginia volleyball program will host its annual senior day ceremony before Sunday’s match against Wake Forest.

UVA’s Kate Johnson, Vivian Miller, Kadynce Boothe, Kate Dean, Jasmine Robinson and student manager Linda Meng will be recognized during the ceremony.

SEASON OVERVIEW

This year marks the 47th season of Virginia Volleyball, which held its inaugural season in 1979.

In 46 complete seasons, UVA is 694-768 (.470) all-time.

The Cavaliers are set to host 14 matches on Grounds this season, including five matches at John Paul Jones Arena.

Head coach Shannon Wells is in her fifth season at the helm.

SERIES HISTORY

The Cavaliers of Virginia and the Wolfpack of North Carolina State are playing for just the 78th time in program history on Friday. Virginia leads the all-time series 39-38.

UVA’s last win over NC State came in 2015 when the Cavaliers downed the Wolfpack in 2015. NC State enters JPJ on Friday having won the last 13 meetings between the two programs.

Virginia and Wake Forest have met 58 times on the volleyball court, with each squad winning 29 matches each.

The last time that Virginia beat Wake in Charlottesville was Nov. 3, 2019, when the Cavaliers topped the Demon Deacons in four sets.

EARLY ENNIST

After tallying over 2,000 kills during her prep career, freshman Reagan Ennist has a team-best 160 kills this season. Ennist’s 296 kills are the most by a freshman in the Shannon Wells era.

Entering the weekend, Ennist is averaging 3.44 kills per set, which is tied for third all-time among UVA freshmen.

With back-to-back 20-kill performances against North Carolina and Duke, Ennist is the first Cavalier to have five 20+ kill performances since Grace Turner had six in 2022.

Ennist’s 3.44 kills per set ranks the freshman 11th in the ACC.

